Girl in '54 Brown v. Board case dies

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Linda Brown, who as a Kansas girl was at the center of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, has died at age 76.

Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel of Topeka confirmed that Brown died Sunday afternoon. No cause of death was released.

Her sister, Cheryl Brown Henderson, founding president of The Brown Foundation, confirmed the death to The Topeka Capital-Journal. She declined comment from the family.

Brown only wanted to go to the Sumner School. But she was black, and the Topeka elementary school four blocks from her home was entirely white.

"I didn't comprehend color of skin," she said later. "I only knew that I wanted to go to Sumner."

Her father, Oliver Brown, tried to enroll the family in the all-white school, and the case was sparked when he and several black families were turned away. The NAACP's legal arm brought the lawsuit to challenge segregation in public schools, and Oliver Brown became lead plaintiff in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision by the Supreme Court that ended school segregation.

The lawsuit was joined with cases from Delaware, South Carolina, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

On May 17, 1954, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that separating black and white children was unconstitutional because it denied black children the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection under the law. "In the field of public education, the doctrine of 'separate but equal' has no place," Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote. "Separate educational facilities are inherently unequal."

The Brown decision overturned the court's Plessy v. Ferguson decision, which on May 18, 1896, established a "separate but equal" doctrine for blacks in public facilities.

At the time of the decision, Brown said she was just happy she could attend Sumner -- a school that still tried to bar her admission on the day the Supreme Court ruled in her favor.

Henderson recalled her parents and others being recruited to press a test case.

"They were told, 'Find the nearest white school to your home and take your child or children and a witness, and attempt to enroll in the fall, and then come back and tell us what happened,'" she said.

In an interview with The Miami Herald in 1987, Linda Brown remembered the day in September 1950 when her father took her to the Sumner School.

"It was a bright, sunny day and we walked briskly, and I remember getting to these great big steps," she said. "I remember the steps being so big and I was so small."

The school told her father no, she could not be enrolled.

"I could tell something was wrong, and he came out and took me by the hand and we walked back home," she said of her father. "We walked even more briskly, and I could feel the tension being transferred from his hand to mine."

By the time of the Supreme Court ruling, Brown was in junior high school. She later became an educational consultant and public speaker. As for her role in the landmark case, Brown came to embrace it, if reluctantly.

"Sometimes it's a hassle," she told the Herald, "but it's still an honor."

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel at NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., said in a statement that Linda Brown is one of a band of heroic young people who, along with her family, courageously fought to end the ultimate symbol of white supremacy -- racial segregation in public schools.

"She stands as an example of how ordinary schoolchildren took center stage in transforming this country. It was not easy for her or her family, but her sacrifice broke barriers and changed the meaning of equality in this country," Ifill said.

"Sixty-four years ago, a young girl from Topeka, Kan., sparked a case that ended segregation in public schools in America," Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer said in a statement. "Linda Brown's life reminds us that by standing up for our principles and serving our communities we can truly change the world."

Brown v. Board was a historic marker in the civil-rights movement, likely the most high-profile case brought by Thurgood Marshall and the lawyers of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund in their decade-plus campaign to chip away at the doctrine of separate but equal.

Oliver Brown, for whom the case was named, became a minister at a church in Springfield, Mo. He died of a heart attack in 1961. Linda Brown and her sister founded in 1988 the Brown Foundation for Educational Equity, Excellence and Research.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press, by Neil Genzlinger of The New York Times, and by Harrison Smith and Ellie Silverman of The Washington Post.

A Section on 03/27/2018