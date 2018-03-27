Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 12:02 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Weather service: Heavy rain, high winds, severe storms in forecast for Arkansas

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.

the-national-weather-service-in-north-little-rock-predicts-heavy-rain-high-winds-and-severe-thunderstorms-for-arkansas-this-week

PHOTO BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

The National Weather Service in North Little Rock predicts heavy rain, high winds and severe thunderstorms for Arkansas this week.


Heavy rain, high winds and severe thunderstorms are expected for Arkansas this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Several rounds of heavy rain are predicted, with 3 to 6 inches possible for much of the state. Flood and flash-flood watches have been issued for most counties.

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of eastern Arkansas until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Winds between 20 to 30 miles per hour are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Strong thunderstorms and hail are also possible, forecasters said.

A tornado warning that included south-central Crawford and north Sebastian counties was issued by the agency's Tulsa office Tuesday morning. It was canceled about 10 a.m., though a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for north Sebastian County.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Weather service: Heavy rain, high winds, severe storms in forecast for Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online