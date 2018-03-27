Home / Latest News /
Weather service: Heavy rain, high winds, severe storms in forecast for Arkansas
This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.
Heavy rain, high winds and severe thunderstorms are expected for Arkansas this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Several rounds of heavy rain are predicted, with 3 to 6 inches possible for much of the state. Flood and flash-flood watches have been issued for most counties.
A wind advisory is in effect for parts of eastern Arkansas until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Winds between 20 to 30 miles per hour are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Strong thunderstorms and hail are also possible, forecasters said.
A tornado warning that included south-central Crawford and north Sebastian counties was issued by the agency's Tulsa office Tuesday morning. It was canceled about 10 a.m., though a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for north Sebastian County.
