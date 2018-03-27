Man killed wife, set fire to Little Rock home while son sleeping, police say

A man is accused of killing his wife and setting fire to their Little Rock home as their son was sleeping inside, police said.

Doyle Levi Ashcraft, 32, was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m. Monday on charges that include first-degree murder and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, records show.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the Little Rock Police Department identified the homicide victim as 35-year-old Marjorie Ashcraft of Little Rock.

Firefighters were initially called around 6:45 a.m. Monday to a residence on Redleaf Circle in southwest Little Rock, Police Department spokesman Steve Moore said. Officers responded about 10 minutes later.

A 14-year-old boy at the scene told authorities that he awoke to smoke in the house, at which point he unsuccessfully tried to wake up his parents.

The teen was able to break a window, leave the residence and run to a neighbor’s house for help, the release states.

Doyle Ashcraft’s arrest report noted that he set fire to the home "after disabling smoke detectors, while his son slept."

Police said the child’s mother, Marjorie Ashcraft, was found inside a back bedroom “with injuries that were not consistent with a fire.” She was removed from the home and pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The exact circumstances of the woman’s killing were not immediately known. Her body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

The teen was treated for smoke inhalation and later released, police said.

Marjorie Ashcraft's killing marked the 10th homicide of the year in Arkansas’ capital city.

Records show Doyle Ashcraft remained in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday morning with bail not yet set. He has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.