Infant's mother forgives Arkansas babysitter who caused death

BENTONVILLE -- Melissa McCraw-Hummer stood a few feet away from the woman she trusted to care for her infant daughter but who instead caused her death, and told the babysitter she forgave her.

Melissa Garcia-Rivera, 21, admitted in court Monday she placed 7 pounds of pillows and blankets on top of 8-month-old Maisy Lane Hummer, which caused her death. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Garcia-Rivera to five years in prison with a five-year suspended sentence after her release. It is likely that Garcia-Rivera, who is in the country illegally, will be deported after she completes her sentence.

"I would like to talk to you now," McCraw-Hummer told Garcia-Rivera during sentencing proceedings. "In the early days after her death, I questioned everything. I wondered what awful parent would allow their child to be watched by someone who could do something like this.

"I questioned every decision I made as a parent and whether I even deserved to be Maisy's mom."

McCraw-Hummer said she blamed herself for not protecting her daughter.

"You may think that this will be the time when I condemn you," she said to Garcia-Rivera. "Declare my hatred for you. Threaten you. But I don't want to do that."

She said Garcia-Rivera knew she committed an awful act and has to live with that guilt. Garcia-Rivera will not be able to be with her young son, who loves and needs his mother, McCraw-Hummer said.

"You don't need to hear any condemnation from me," she said. "It would only hurt both of us more. What I want you to know is that I forgive you."

Wade Hummer, Maisy's father, said he is reminded of his daughter nearly everywhere he sees children.

"I have two nieces within 16 months of our daughter's age, and while I would love to see them, my grief does not allow it because they will grow up and she will not," he said.

Hummer said he will always wonder what his daughter would be like, what field she may have chosen and the positive impact on humanity she would have left.

"She will never be forgotten by me or my family, but I wish I could have spent more time with our daughter," he said.

Garcia-Rivera was arrested Oct. 12.

Maisy was dead when she was taken to Mercy Medical Center on Oct. 10, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police interviewed Garcia-Rivera, who said she was frustrated with the child but didn't intentionally hurt her. Garcia-Rivera said she placed the baby in a toddler bed and put two pillows on the child when she was on her stomach. She said she left the baby for an hour, and that when she went back to check the baby wasn't breathing, according to the affidavit.

Garcia-Rivera said she never intended to harm Maisy and that she was sorry her actions caused Maisy's death.

"I am sorry," Garcia-Rivera said. "I am terribly sorry."

