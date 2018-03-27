Lawmakers see gap in sanctions

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's administration has slapped sanctions on companies across the globe to punish illicit trade with nuclear-armed North Korea, yet Burma, which is suspected of acquiring ballistic missile systems from the pariah state, has escaped the full force of the "maximum pressure" campaign.

U.S. lawmakers of both parties say that's a worrying gap in the U.S. sanctions regime. A recent United Nations report cites Burma's "ongoing" arms relationship with North Korea -- underscoring long-standing suspicions Burma has failed to sever those military ties as it has transitioned to democracy.

"I want Burma to succeed," said Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, who chairs a Senate panel on Asia. "I want its civilian leadership to succeed. But we can't stand idly by and watch this military trade with the tyrant in North Korea."

Republican Rep. Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also said Burma officials "buying arms and propping up the North Korean regime" must be sanctioned.

President Barack Obama lifted all sanctions on Burma in the fall of 2016 after Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was elected to power, ending five decades of army rule. That removed dozens of people and companies that had been blacklisted by the Treasury Department for human-rights abuses and ties to the junta. But it also provided a reprieve to a handful of Burma companies and military officials accused of military trade with North Korea that violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

After Trump took office, Burma's main player in that trade, the Directorate for Defence Industries, was designated again, but this time under a weaker sanctions authority that restricts it from U.S. government contracts and export licensing. However, the other Burma companies and persons that used to be blacklisted have not been sanctioned again, and none has been put back on the Treasury Department's list of Specially Designated Nationals. Such a designation bars them from holding any U.S. property, doing business with Americans and conducting transactions in the U.S. financial system.

The U.N. report, recently made public, says the Directorate for Defence Industries maintains a "sophisticated global procurement network." It also mentioned Soe Min Htike Co. Ltd and Excellence Mineral Manufacturing Co. Ltd, two Burma companies that were also once on the Treasury blacklist.

[NUCLEAR NORTH KOREA: Maps, data on country’s nuclear program]

Specially Designated Nationals listing is a tool that Trump has used extensively on North Korea in his "maximum pressure" campaign that he credits for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent offer of negotiations on "denuclearization." Despite the president's surprise consent to a hold a summit with Kim by May, the administration says the campaign will continue until North Korea takes concrete action to end its nuclear program.

In the past year, the U.S. has blacklisted about 200 companies, banks, persons and ships based in North Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Marshall Islands, Russia, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. That has intensified North Korea's economic isolation in support of U.N. sanctions that have cut deeply into the North's export earnings.

Burma is still a potentially important source of funds for Pyongyang.

When it was under junta rule, Burma likely became the biggest customer in Asia for North Korean armaments, said Thomas Countryman, a former top State Department official on nonproliferation. He said that included a production facility for assembling short-range ballistic missiles.

Burma is increasingly in Washington's bad books again for a scorched-earth crackdown on Rohingya Muslims that the U.S. has called "ethnic cleansing." The administration has already designated one military official. A bill approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last month seeks sanctions on others responsible for atrocities. The legislation would also require Specially Designated Nationals listing for any Burma officials purchasing arms from North Korea.

"Myanmar ending its proliferation relationship with North Korea was supposed to be one of the first returns on U.S.-Burma engagement," complained Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, a co-sponsor of the bill. "Yet even as the United States has loosened and lessened sanctions on suspected Burmese entities, there are continued revelations of their business dealings with North Korea."

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

A Section on 03/27/2018