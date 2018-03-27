Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man arrested after exposing himself to teenage girl, police say
A Little Rock man faces one count of sexual indecency with a child after he reportedly exposed himself to a teenage girl, police said.
Barry Hughes, 35, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 1900 block of South Summit Street, records show.
Officers were called there after a 16-year-old girl reported that Hughes exposed himself in an attempt to get the teen’s attention, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The victim told authorities that she was scared and shocked by the action.
Hughes remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday morning, and bail had not been set. He has a court appearance scheduled for April 9.
HarleyOwner says... March 27, 2018 at 11:14 a.m.
Well, I would say that he succeeded in getting her attention. LOL
