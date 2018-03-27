West Little Rock jewel heist's scooper gets 35 months

An Oklahoma City man who admitted being the "grabber" who scooped more than $300,000 worth of diamond jewelry out of shattered glass display cases during the well-orchestrated, 50-second armed robbery of a Little Rock jewelry store in 2015 was sentenced Monday to just under three years in prison.

Tony Eugene Gabriel, 49, was given credit at sentencing for testifying March 7 as a government witness in the federal jury trial of two other Oklahoma men who were suspected of being the masked gunmen in the Sept. 22, 2015, robbery of Roberson's Fine Jewelers at 11525 Cantrell Road.

Even though both suspected gunmen were acquitted after their attorneys complained that the only witnesses against them were admitted criminals, prosecutors recommended Monday that U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes give Gabriel credit for providing a lot of details about events before and after the heist.

Holmes nodded his agreement, saying, "I was impressed with his candor."

Gabriel admitted during his testimony that he was a veteran of jewelry store heists in several states -- including Texas, Nevada, Tennessee and North Carolina -- but he said the Little Rock robbery was only the second one in which he'd been caught. He shook his head as he described for jurors how, in his haste to get out of a stolen getaway truck and into another behind the store, he left behind the navy blue baseball cap he was wearing, which allowed police to match it to him through DNA.

Gabriel also described how the meticulously planned robbery began falling apart as he and several others -- the display case smasher, the gunmen and the designated drivers -- headed straight back to Oklahoma afterward. He described having to endure the trip from under the bed cover of a black Ford F-150 pickup while the sun beat down and the others instructed him to stay down. He held onto the bag of diamond jewelry until the truck stopped in the Oklahoma countryside several hours later, he said.

He told jurors that the group of robbers couldn't find a man to whom they had planned to sell the stolen goods, and then a ring priced at $30,000 disappeared, forcing all the robbers to strip to prove they didn't have it. Adding to the exasperation, he said, was that one of the getaway drivers had to sell a diamond necklace at a cut rate of $500 just to rent a room in which to get some rest, while another accomplice angered the others by selling some of the jewelry for $20,000 -- much less than it was worth. Then, he said, two other potential buyers for the remainder of the jewelry couldn't agree with the robbers on a price and ended up shooting at his accomplice.

Gabriel was sentenced Monday for the Little Rock robbery as well as for a robbery that occurred in the Northern District of Texas. Standing before Holmes with defense attorney Nicole Lybrand at his side, Gabriel apologized "to all the people involved in these robberies," and said he just wants to serve his time, pay back the money and "be the best citizen I can be."

He faced 63 to 78 months (five years and three months to 6½ years) in prison in the Arkansas case, and 70 to 87 months (nearly six years to seven years and three months) in the Texas case.

Lybrand asked that he be sentenced to "time served," to compensate for the amount of time he has been in jail awaiting resolution of the case.

She said Gabriel's lengthy criminal history is largely related to drug usage and asked Holmes to place him on a drug-monitoring program. She said he plans to relocate to a town in Tennessee where the mother of his child lives, to get away from the people who have been negative influences on him.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin O'Leary deferred to the judge's knowledge of the case.

Holmes said he had watched the video of the Little Rock robbery four or five times and observed that "if there had been a security person come along with a gun, there could have been people killed." He said the dramatic nature of the robbery also could have caused workers or the customer to have a heart attack and probably left at least some of them suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Two female employees testified that the robbery occurred at 11:44 a.m., nearly two hours after they opened the store for the day. They described seeing a truck park out front and a man get out and walk toward the front door, and said it slowly dawned on them, as he bent down to prop the door open and another man ran inside, that they were being robbed.

They described the terror of the situation unfolding too fast for them to lock the doors or activate an alarm. At least one employee's screams could be heard on the videos, which showed the four masked intruders methodically moving around the store -- two of them stopping to smash the cases with a hammer and grab the contents, and the other two jumping around the store, pointing guns at the women.

Accomplices had visited the store previously to determine where the diamond cases were, Gabriel testified. Altogether, 66 pieces of jewelry that had cost the store $321,295.50 to obtain were stolen. The jewelry wasn't recovered, but insurance covered the loss.

Holmes ordered Gabriel to pay full restitution in the Little Rock case, as well as restitution of $1,023,982.55 to the jewelry store in Texas. Both judgments are due jointly and severally with other convicted defendants in either case.

Gabriel was sentenced to 31 months in prison in the Arkansas case and 35 months in the Texas case, but Holmes ordered them to be served concurrently, for a total term of 35 months, or just under three years in prison.

Metro on 03/27/2018