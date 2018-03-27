N. Korean reportedly in Beijing

Kim Jong Un has made a surprise visit to Beijing on his first known trip outside North Korea since taking power in 2011, three people with knowledge of the visit said.

Further details of the visit, including how long Kim would stay and with whom he would meet, were not immediately available. The people asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the information.

Japanese media reports said a special North Korean train arrived in Beijing under unusually heavy security on Monday, suggesting a senior delegation might have been aboard.

A special train may have carried Kim through the northeastern Chinese border city of Dandong, Japan's Kyodo News said earlier. Nippon TV showed footage of a train arriving Monday in Beijing that looked similar to one used by Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, to visit the Chinese capital shortly before his death in 2011.

Heavy security was reported at the Friendship Bridge before the train passed from North Korea to China, and there were reports of it passing through several stations on the way from North Korea to Beijing.

The video that aired on Nippon TV also showed a motorcade of black limousines waiting at the train station and rows of Chinese soldiers marching on what appeared to be a train platform. The video did not show anyone getting off the train.

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said she was not aware of the situation and had no further comment. North Korea's state-run media had no reports of a delegation traveling to China.

The unannounced move follows President Donald Trump's decision this month to grant an unprecedented meeting to Kim, after South Korean officials said Kim was willing to discuss giving up his nuclear weapons program. Diplomats from the U.S., North Korea and its neighbors have since been shuttling across the globe to prepare for the summit.

Kim was expected to first meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in near their shared border next month, in a prelude to the potential summit with Trump.

There had been no word of Kim planning a trip to Beijing, however. China has been one of North Korea's most important allies, but relations have grown chilly because of Kim's development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Monday that the U.S. could not confirm reports that Kim was visiting China.

Shah reiterated Trump's plans to meet with Kim, saying the U.S.-led international pressure campaign against Pyongyang "has paid dividends and has brought the North Koreans to the table."

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of Bloomberg News and The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/27/2018