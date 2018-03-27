Dentists adopting anti-opioid policy

CHICAGO — The American Dental Association said Monday that it will press for dentists to limit prescriptions for opioid painkillers to a week at a time, as well as take mandatory education that encourages using other, nonaddictive painkillers, to cut back on opioid prescription.

While dentists write fewer than 7 percent of opioid prescriptions in the U.S., new research shows that practice has increased in recent years, despite evidence that ibuprofen and acetaminophen work just as well for most dental pain and are less risky.

In many dental cases involving opioids, dentists prescribe Vicodin or Percocet for short-term pain from procedures including removing wisdom teeth and other tooth extractions, root canal work, or dental implants.

The new policy “essentially says eliminate opioids from your arsenal if at all possible,” said Dr. Joseph Crowley, the group’s president. The Chicago-based group represents around 161,000 dentists.

War vet loses bid to stay in country

CHICAGO — An Army veteran from Chicago who served two tours in Afghanistan and had been in the U.S. since age 8 has been deported to Mexico because of a 2008 drug-trafficking conviction.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed Monday that Miguel Perez Jr., 39, who had a green card, was deported Friday. The move came after he lost an appeal to remain in the U.S. and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner refused to pardon him.

Perez was flown from Gary, Ind., to Brownsville, Texas, where officers escorted him across the border and turned him over to Mexican authorities, officials said.

“Not for 30 seconds was I illegal in this country,” Perez said in an interview from a detention center with the Chicago Tribune said. “I went to war for this country out of love for this country.”

Citizenship query for census backed

WASHINGTON — The Commerce Department has agreed to a request from the Justice Department to include a citizenship status question on the 2020 census.

The Commerce Department made the announcement late Monday, saying the question would line up with the language used in the American Community Survey.

Critics suggest the revival of a citizenship question could undermine the proper count in communities with large numbers of illegal aliens.

The Commerce Department said it was making the change, which must be presented to Congress as part of the final questionnaire by the end of the month, to help the Justice Department’s efforts to enforce the Voting Rights Act.

“Importantly, the Department’s review found that limited empirical evidence exists about whether adding a citizenship question would decrease response rates materially,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross wrote in a memo outlining his decision.