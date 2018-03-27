Panel backs ruling

in Allens bankruptcy

The United States Bankruptcy Appellate Panel for the 8th Circuit Court has ruled against the trustee in the Allens Inc. bankruptcy case, affirming rulings by Judge Ben Barry of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

In March 2016, Trustee Ray Fulmer filed an adversary proceeding contending several business entities involved in the initial sale of Allens Inc. made shady arrangements that left the estate's coffers bare. In May 2017, Barry dismissed the complaint, contending among other things that Fulmer didn't have the the proper standing before the court. Fulmer then appealed the ruling.

In its order, the appeals court noted the finality of the sale order trumped Fulmer's claims and that Barry properly dismissed the adversary proceeding.

Vegetable company Allens Inc. had been in operation since 1926. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2013. Sager Creek Acquisition Corp. bought Allens at auction in February 2014 for $123.8 million.

The bankruptcy has since been shifted to Chapter 7 and is ongoing.

-- John Magsam

Walmart's Jet.com

names president

Simon Belsham, a United Kingdom grocery industry veteran, has been named president of Jet.com.

Belsham's role with the Walmart Inc.-owned, e-commerce company was announced in an internal email from Walmart U.S. e-commerce chief Marc Lore on Monday. Lore said Belsham, who will be based in Hoboken, N.J., will oversee the full scope of Jet.com's operations, including the expansion of the company's online grocery business.

Belsham previously spent seven years at Tesco, one of the top grocery chains in the United Kingdom, and led the company's online grocery business in the United Kingdom and 10 markets across central Europe and Asia. He also built a general merchandise platform for Ocado, a U.K.-based e-commerce grocery retailer.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

Arkansas Index up

5.09, ends at 408.87

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rebounded by 5.09 to 408.87 Monday.

"[There was] a big rally for stocks Monday over optimism that the United States and China are set to begin trade negotiations," said Chris Harkins, managing director with Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was light, with 20.7 million shares traded.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

