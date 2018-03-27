Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 7:15 p.m.

North Korean leader's trip to China confirmed

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:58 p.m.

FILE - In this July 27, 2013 file photo, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves to spectators and participants of a mass military parade celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea may find lessons in the Middle East as Pyongyang considers negotiating over its nukes. Mideast leaders -- imperiled, paranoid or pugnacious -- have long used the doomsday weapon threat to secure a wobbly perch. But it's proven to be a delicate dance and a gamble that didn't always pay off. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)



South Korea and Chinese media have confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China.

It was Kim's first known visit to a foreign country since he took power after his father's death in late 2011.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday that Kim made an unofficial visit to China and met with President Xi Jinping at the Chinese leader's request.

The short trip saw a North Korean train enter China on Monday but was otherwise cloaked in secrecy.

The train looked like one used by Kim's father, former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

