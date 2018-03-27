Bloody man tells police he was attacked by group, shot in North Little Rock

A man was attacked and shot in the foot in North Little Rock on Saturday night, he told police.

Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. to the area of 14th and Main streets, a report shows.

Christopher George Allen, 34, appeared to have a gunshot wound on his left foot, an officer noted, and police observed blood on his face and arms. Allen said he was "jumped" by several people on 16th Street and someone shot him in the foot during the altercation.

Allen was transported to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.