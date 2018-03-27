Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 5:08 p.m.

PHOTO: 3 boys in Mississippi find part of extinct mammal's jawbone

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:07 p.m.

PHOTO BY JOHN SURRATT/THE VICKSBURG POST VIA AP

In this Monday, March 19, 2018, photo, Shawn Sellers, left, Michael Mahalitc and Caid Sellers, display the lower left jawbone of a mastodon they found in a plowed up area of their family's property in the Bovina area in Vicksburg, Miss.



VICKSBURG, Miss. — Three boys have found a part of a mastodon jawbone while exploring family property in Mississippi.

The Vicksburg Post repored that two brothers and a cousin made the discovery on plowed land near Bovina, a small community east of the Mississippi River.

The newspaper said the three were on spring break from school when they found something they initially thought was a log, then saw that it had teeth.

One boy's mother, Lynett Welch, said her husband took the item to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson, where paleontology curator George Phillips confirmed it was a lower left jawbone from a mastodon.

Phillips says finding half of a mastodon's lower jaw is "very extraordinary."

