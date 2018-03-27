Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 5:08 p.m.

Police: 22-year-old struck, killed by vehicle while walking on Arkansas street

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 4:19 p.m.

PHOTO BY FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT

An 22-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on an Arkansas street early Tuesday, authorities said.

About 12:50 a.m., Fort Smith police were called to the 3400 block of Midland Avenue, where Pathro Black had been walking and was struck by a northbound vehicle, a news release states.

The driver stopped immediately and called 911, according to the release. Black was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Authorities determined that the driver was not impaired in any way and released him, according to the department.

Once completed, the investigation of the crash will be turned over to the Sebastian County prosecuting attorney's office to determine if any charges will be filed.

At least 86 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.

