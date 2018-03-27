Police: 53-year-old Arkansan killed in 3-vehicle wreck involving dump truck

A 53-year-old man was killed in three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Arkansas, police said.

The wreck happened shortly after 1:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. 65 in Bee Branch, according to a preliminary report.

Police say a southbound Dodge Ram crossed the highway’s centerline and struck a northbound Chevrolet Impala before the pickup then hit a dump truck.

The Chevrolet’s driver, 53-year-old Jesse Taylor Jr. of Kinston, N.C., suffered fatal injuries as a result. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:20 p.m.

The pickups driver, 47-year-old Steven Horton of Marshall, was also hurt, according to authorities.

Travel conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

Taylor’s death was one of at least 85 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.