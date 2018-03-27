Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 2:43 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:46 p.m.



MANSFIELD, Ohio — Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny.

Authorities say they were called to Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield on Saturday after the woman made the comments while taking a picture with the Easter Bunny. Police report she began to ride the carousel after making the comments.

Arriving officers reported the 54-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, with slurred speech and unsteadiness on her feet.

The woman was arrested for drunkenness and transported to the county jail in Mansfield, about 70 miles north of Columbus. Authorities said she was issued a summons to appear in court and has since been released from jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online