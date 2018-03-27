Razorbacks hope start gets Reindl humming

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the second week of an eight-game road trip bruised but not broken.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (17-7 overall, 4-2 SEC) fell two spots in Monday's USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 6 after going 1-3 last week against Charlotte and Florida.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said his pitching staff would undergo changes this week, including the first career start for junior right-hander Jake Reindl (1-1, 5.23 ERA) in tonight's 6:30 game against Memphis and a week of rest for weekend starter Isaiah Campbell.

"I think we're going to give Jake Reindl a shot," Van Horn said. "We've got to get him going. He's a guy that was really big for us out of the pen last year. He's gotten off to a slow start. I figure we'll just give him a few innings, see how he does."

Campbell (2-3, 3.33) complained of soreness in his right elbow the day after getting rouged up for 5 earned runs on 4 hits and 4 walks in an inning plus three batters in a 17-2 loss at No. 2 Florida.

Van Horn said Campbell was seen by a doctor Monday as a precautionary step.

"We're going to give him one week off, let him rest a little bit, just doing the normal meds-type things," he said. "He's just got some irritation in there, and it happens with pitchers. They throw so much."

Van Horn said freshmen Jake Rutledge and Bryce Bonnin, and sophomore Evan Lee were the top candidates to join right-hander Blaine Knight and lefty Kacey Murphy in the weekend rotation.

Memphis (8-16), which was swept at Houston last weekend in its American Athletic Conference opener, is expected to counter with left-hander Denny Denz (1-1, 3.24 ERA), who has allowed 16 hits and 14 walks and a .195 batting average against in 6 appearances.

Arkansas has won its past four games against the Tigers.

The Razorbacks' SEC schedule will continue Thursday at No. 4 Ole Miss with their third consecutive league opponent ranked in the top 4, following a series sweep of No. 4 Kentucky and a 2-1 series loss at No. 2 Florida. Arkansas' fourth SEC opponent, Auburn, is currently No. 11.

The Razorbacks split their first two games against the Gators, winning 6-3 and losing 17-2, before dropping a 6-5 decision Sunday in which they outhit Florida 10-5.

"I'm disappointed because we didn't beat Florida two out of three and we're 5-1," Van Horn said. "But if you had asked me before the season started, if we could have gone 2-1 against both teams -- and honestly I'd rather have it that way than sweeping.

"If I could give one of those back [against Kentucky] and take that one at Florida, I'd have taken that one. But 4-2 is where you want to be. That's where we're at headed on the road again."

Arkansas beat Memphis 2-0 last year in North Little Rock, with Murphy and Josh Alberius combining to throw a one-hitter. Memphis broke up Murphy's no-hit bid on Chris Carrier's bunt single with one out in the seventh inning.

The Razorbacks struggled to deliver with runners in scoring position last week, going 4 for 37 (.108) against the 49ers and Gators.

"We'd been doing a pretty good job with it," Van Horn said of delivering hits with men on second and third. "You know how that comes and goes a little bit.

"I give them credit. They had a couple of pretty good pitchers going at us when we had runners in scoring position. We just didn't get the big hit."

Memphis' hitting problems aren't as situation specific as the Razorbacks, who are hitting .314 to rank No. 10 in the country. The Tigers are hitting a collective .240, No. 242 in the NCAA and last in the AAC, and they're scoring just 4.3 runs per game compared to the Razorbacks' 8.4 runs per game.

Tyler Webb (.315) is the only Memphis player hitting better than .300, and none of the Tigers has hit more than two home runs with the team totaling 12.

Arkansas has 46 home runs, second in the nation behind Tennessee Tech's 51.

