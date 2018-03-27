Home / Latest News /
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:21 a.m. Updated today at 10:53 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
WASHINGTON — Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.
The 97-year-old Stevens said in an essay on The New York Times website that repeal would weaken the National Rifle Association's ability to "block constructive gun control legislation."
Stevens was on the losing end of a 2008 ruling in which the high court held that the Second Amendment gives individuals the right to own a gun for self-defense. He had previously called for changing the Second Amendment to permit gun control.
Stevens said the decision in that case, District of Columbia v. Heller, "has provided the N.R.A. with a propaganda weapon of immense power." Stevens retired from the court in 2010 after more than 35 years.
In his essay published Tuesday, Stevens talks about the "March for Our Lives" events Saturday that drew crowds in cities across the country. Stevens said the demonstrations "reveal the broad public support for legislation to minimize the risk of mass killings of schoolchildren and others in our society."
He said the support "is a clear sign to lawmakers to enact legislation prohibiting civilian ownership of semiautomatic weapons, increasing the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21 years old, and establishing more comprehensive background checks on all purchasers of firearms."
But Stevens called on demonstrators to "seek more effective and more lasting reform."
"They should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment," he wrote.
Repealing the amendment would be extremely difficult. An amendment to the constitution can only be proposed either by Congress with a two-thirds vote in both houses or by a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures. The amendment then has to be approved by three-quarters of the states.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
abb says... March 27, 2018 at 11:29 a.m.
Yes! Yes! YES! Keep talking gun grabbers. This will only help our mid terms just like in 1994! This is going to be great! Keep it up! The Democrats in our family (JFK democrats/Jefferson Democrats) are fed up with the left also! We must take back the great Democrat party from the Progs and Commies. By the way, repealing the 2nd Amendment is the ONLY way to get true gun control. Good luck with 3/4 of states going along with the coastal statists.
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... March 27, 2018 at 11:58 a.m.
ROTFL @ abb. Wow, I see someone let you out and in front of a keyboard. Bizarre rant from you. Then again, it's par for the course for you.
...
With regards to Stevens' op-ed, I don't agree with repeal but if we continue to let the NRA distort the true meaning of the amendment which it has done then maybe it's time for a rewrite. Looking back to the writings at the time of the founders, their intent presupposes the need for a militia that is well regulated to avoid returning to a tyrannical rule such as that of British forces. However, in arguing Heller v. DC the NRA excluded that phrase as merely an introduction.
...
That is essentially the case Stevens is making through his piece; that the NRA has distorted the meaning of the Second Amendment to serve a different purpose that has brought us to the point of mass shootings on almost a regular basis. As many have pointed out, they no longer serve the greater good but a minority that doesn't really care about the safety of our nation. In their opinion, a 2A with no restrictions is the only acceptable position.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.