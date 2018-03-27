Arkansas woman faces 13th DWI

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs woman with 12 prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, including six within the past 10 years, was arrested again early Monday on a felony DWI charge.

Patricia Ann Clanton, 55, who lists an address in the 4100 block of Malvern Avenue, was taken into custody around 1:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of Malvern and charged with DWI, seventh offense, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Clanton, appearing via video, entered an innocent plea Monday afternoon in Garland County District Court. Her bail was set at $3,500, with an alcohol monitor required. A felony review hearing is set for May 7.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, Garland County sheriff's Deputy Richard Garrett was on patrol when he saw a Chevrolet Monte Carlo pull into the parking lot of Buddy Bean Lumber Co., 3940 Malvern Ave., and stopped to check on it.

He made contact with the driver, identified as Clanton, and a female passenger, 49, as Cpl. Jon Lane arrived to assist.

Lane noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle, so they had the occupants get out.

Clanton made a spontaneous statement to Lane that she pulled over because her friend was having medical problems.

Lane attempted to administer field sobriety tests on Clanton, but she refused to cooperate, according to the report. Clanton reportedly had red, bloodshot eyes, a strong odor of intoxicants on her person, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.

Clanton did submit to a portable breathalyzer test which, police said, registered her blood-alcohol content at 0.179 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

Both Clanton and the passenger made statements confirming Clanton was driving the car, according to the report.

Once at the Garland County jail, Clanton reportedly refused to take any further tests or answer questions.

According to court records, Clanton had pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to a felony count of DWI, sixth offense, on Jan. 12, 2016, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with eight years suspended, fined $900 and ordered to pay $300 in court costs.

She was previously convicted of DWI on Aug. 21, 1994, in Pine Bluff District Court; on May 9, 1999, in Hot Springs District Court; on Feb. 9, 2002, in Hot Springs; on June 22, 2002, in Rockport; on June 15, 2004, in Garland County Circuit Court; on Sept. 23, 2005, in Hot Springs; on April 4, 2008, in Hot Springs; on Oct. 10, 2011, in Pine Bluff; on Jan. 20, 2012, in Pine Bluff; on April 1, 2012, in Hot Springs; and on April 5, 2014, in Grant County.

