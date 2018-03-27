Springing forward

April is the festive month of rabbits, fools and frogs. And who’s that hoppin’ down the tree-lined trail? – yes, once again, it’s the IRS. The Easter Bunny hides colored eggs, and the taxman hunts for hidden nest eggs.

1 Easter, April Fool’s Day, Stress Awareness Month. Egg, egg on your face, eggh.

HANS UP

2 Fairy-tale writer Hans Christian Andersen’s birthday, 1805, and birthday gifts all around:

For the Little Mermaid: dinner at Red Lobster.

For Thumbelina: a mini-makeover.

For the Emperor and his new clothes: an appearance on What Not to Wear.

GALLOP POLL

3 First ride of the Pony Express, 1860. The Pony Express was the fastest way to send a message coast-to-coast for about a year, but then a faster way ran off with the business: (A) Railroad, (B) Telegraph, or (C) Panda Express.

Answer at April 29.

CHICKA-BOOM

4 Jazz in the Park concert with Louis Heard and Co., 6 p.m. at History Pavilion in Riverfront Park, Little Rock. Series continues with A+B, April 11; Off the Cuff, April 18, and MarQuis Hunt, April 25. Details at littlerock.com. Call (501) 376-4781.

FLUFF FEATURE

5 National Dandelion Day, dig it.

TEE HE

Golf commentator David Feherty, 7:30 p.m. at Robinson Center, Little Rock. Details at ticketmaster.com. Call (800) 745-3000.

BLOOM WITH A VIEW

6 Wildflower Weekend through April 8 at Petit Jean State Park near Morrilton. Details at petitjeanstatepark.com. Call (877) 879-2741.

YOLK ART

Eggshibition auction of gift baskets and other goods, 6 p.m. at Jack Stephens Center, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, benefits Youth Home, Inc. Details at youthhome.org. Call (501) 821-5500.

KILLED ’EM ON STAGE

Musical Assassins through April 8 and weekends through April 22 at The Weekend Theater, Little Rock. Details at weekendtheater.org. Call (501) 374-3761.

CHUG-CHUG, WHO’S WHO

7 Railroadiana Show and Sale by the Cotton Belt Rail Historical Society, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Arkansas Railroad Museum, Pine Bluff. Call (870) 535-8819.

BEST OF INTENTIONS

Grammy-winner Travis Tritt, 7:30 p.m. at East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, Forrest City. Details at eacc.edu. Call (870) 633-4480.

HARD TO SWALLOW

Stone Soup through March 13 at Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre, Little Rock. Details at arkansasartscenter.org. Call (501) 372-4000.

ALL THE NEWS

FIT TO SPRINT

Junior League of Little Rock Downtown Dash, 8 a.m. downtown Little Rock. Details at jllr.org. Call (501) 375-5557.

RAKE’S PROGRESS

8 How to celebrate Garden Week — with silver bells and cockleshells.

RIDERS IN THE SKY

9 National Kite Month — the original cloud storage.

COME AT ME, BRO

10 National Siblings Day — and quiet in the backseat, or we’re stopping this car right now.

THIS BLUB’S FOR YOU

11 We all live in National Submarine Day. And our friends are all aboard.

THIS IS COUNTRY MUSIC

12 Brad Paisley, 6 p.m. at Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Details at verizonarena.com. Call (800) 745-3000.

NOW AND ZEN

The Wittenberg Foundation Presents: An Evening with Roland Merullo, author of Breakfast with Buddha and Golfing with God, 5:30 p.m. at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church, Little Rock. Details at lovesaintmarks.org. Call (501) 225-4203.

WAITING FOR

THE CABER GUY

13 Arkansas Scottish Festival through April 15 at Lyon College, Batesville. Details at lyon.edu/arkansas-scottish-festival. Call (870) 307-7000.

THINGS ARE LOOKING UP

Ozark Mountain UFO Conference through April 15 at Inn of the Ozarks, Eureka Springs. Details at ozarkufoconference.com. Call (479) 738-2348.

“Keep looking! Keep watching the skies!” — The Thing from Another World (1951).

TRUNK SHOW

Into the Woods, 7:30 p.m. April 13, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 14 at Wildwood Park for the Arts, Little Rock. Details at wildwoodpark.org. Call (501) 821-7275.

CLASSIC DENIM

14 Arkansas Symphony Orchestra concert, Beethoven & Blue Jeans, 7:30 p.m. April 14 and 3 p.m. April 15 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Little Rock. Details at arkansassymphony.org. Call (501) 666-1761.

SOMETIMES YOU FEEL

LIKE A NUT

15 National Pecan Month, International Guitar Month. Either way, pick-pick-pick.

’SHROOM WITH A VIEW

16 Mushroom Day finds the fun in fungus.

HIRE AND HIGHER

17 Democrat-Gazette and Central Arkansas Human Resource Association Spring Job Fair, noon-6 p.m. at Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. Details at cahra.net. Call (501) 378-3807.

I DO NOT LIKE THEM,

UNCLE SAM-I-AM

Income taxes pay-up-or-else day.

AROUND AND AROUND

18 International Jugglers Day, Records and Information Month, and don’t be caught juggling the books.

MICE SUFFICE ON ICE

Disney on Ice through April 22 at Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Details at verizonarena.com. Call (800) 745-3000.

ROAR OF THE CROWD

19 Broadway musical Disney’s The Lion King through May 6 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Little Rock. Details at celebrityattractions.com. Call (501) 244-8800.

TO NAME A PHEW

National Garlic Day, National Poetry Month.

It reeks, and it smells,

What a terrible whiff,

But pizza without it’s

Just not worth a sniff.

BULLFEATHERS TICKLE

20 TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Is today your birthday? If so, then play a haunch: fall back and sniff daisies like Ferdinand. Or be the bull of the zodiac. Paw the ground and charge with fellow Tauruses and Tauri, or whatever the word is for more than one Taurus: wrestler John Cena, 41 on April 23, and Queen Elizabeth II of England, 92 on April 20.

CHIP, CHIP, HOORAY

Carving in the Ozarks chainsaw sculpture competition through April 21, Eureka Springs, benefits Eureka Springs Fire Department. Details at eurekaspringsfire.org. Call (479) 253-9616.

LIZARDS IN THE SLIME LIGHT

21 Scalies and Slimies programs about frogs, toads, salamanders, snakes and turtles at Mammoth Spring State Park north of Hardy. Details at arkansas.com. Call (870) 625-7364.

GROUNDED AMBITIONS

Earth Day Celebration Weekend through April 22 at Pinnacle Mountain State Park near Little Rock. Details at arkansas.com. Call (501) 868-5806.

HAVIN’ SOME FUN

ON THIRD FROM THE SUN

22 Earth Day celebrates the place to be.

CAST PARTY

Hot Springs Fly Fishing Expo, 1 p.m. at at Garvan Woodland Gardens, Hot Springs. Details at garvangardens.org. Call (501) 262-9300.

BARD BARRED FROM BAR

23 William Shakespeare’s birthday, 1564; National Karaoke Week.

“The empty vessel makes the loudest sound.” — Shakespeare.

FEEL THE EARTH MOVE

24 Beautiful — the Carole King Musical through April 28 at Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Details at waltonartscenter.org. Call (479) 443-5600.

LOVE, CHITLINS AND CHILLUN

Southern Fried Nuptials through May 26 at Murry’s Dinner Playhouse, Little Rock. Details at murrysdp.com. Call (501) 562-3131.

WADDLE HAPPEN

25 World Penguin Day.

“Follow me, Chumley. We’re going to see Mr. Whoopee.” — Tennessee Tuxedo.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MOORS

TheaterSquared mystery, The Hound of the Baskervilles, through May 27 at Walton Arts Center, Nadine Baum Studio, Fayetteville. Details at theatre2.org. Call (479) 443-5600.

BUY THE BOOK

26 Arkansas Literary Festival through April 29, in and around the Central Library System’s Main Library, downtown Little Rock. Details at arkansasliteraryfestival.org. Call (501) 918-3098.

BRANCH OFFICE

27 Arbor Day — when man’s best friend is a dog, but a dog’s best friend is a tree.

SHINE ON

28 Wheelin’ and Healin’ Car and Truck Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Goodsell Truck Accessories, Jacksonville, benefits Baptist Health Foundation Healthy and Active Youth Program. Details at goodselltruck.com. Call (501) 982-2245.

HART-TO-HEART TALK

Kevin Hart, 7 p.m. at Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Details at verizonarena.com. Call (800) 745-3000.

“Funny things happen to me in the course of a day, and I just make notes.” — Kevin Hart

WHERE IRIS EYES ARE SMILING

Central Arkansas Iris Society Show, 1-4 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Little Rock. Details at centralarkansasiris.org. Call (501) 416-6390.

O’ HOPPY DAY

Save the Frogs Day, 1-4 p.m. at Parkin Archeological State Park east of Wynne. Details at arkansas.com. Call (870) 755-2500.

TOMB IT MAY CONCERN

29 Restore in Perpetuity Picnic, 5-7 p.m. at Mount Holly Cemetery, Little Rock. Details at mounthollycemetery.org.Call (501) 664-2626.

BACK ON THE HORSE

Giddy-yap another lap quiz answer: (B). Telegraph got the word out even faster than Mr. Ed.

PONYTAILS

30 How to celebrate Hairstyle Appreciation Day: ‘Do-dah, ‘do-dah!

Coming next month: May! Write to Ron Wolfe at

rwolfe@arkansasonline.com

by April 15 to suggest May calendar entries or how to celebrate May as National Salad Month, such as: Lettuce eat! All entries require a web address and/ or phone number that is answered during business hours.