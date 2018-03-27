Trump denies porn star's story

WASHINGTON -- The White House on Monday said President Donald Trump has consistently denied the allegations leveled by porn star Stormy Daniels in her 60 Minutes interview, and said Trump does not believe her claim that she was threatened to stay quiet over their alleged affair.

White House spokesman Raj Shah declined to say whether the president had actually watched the Sunday broadcast. But he nonetheless said Trump does not believe "any of the claims that Ms. Daniels made last night in the interview are accurate."

"The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims, and the only person who's been inconsistent is the one making the claims," he said.

In the interview, Daniels said she'd slept with Trump once, shortly after now-first lady Melania Trump gave birth to the president's youngest son. She also said that a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011, when she was with her infant daughter, and threatened her with physical harm if she went public with her story.

In a letter late Sunday night, an attorney for Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, demanded that Daniels publicly apologize to his client for suggesting he was involved in her intimidation.

"In truth, Mr. Cohen had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred," wrote Brent H. Blakely. He said Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, should "cease and desist from making any further false and defamatory statements about my client."

In a round of television interviews Monday morning, Avenatti said he was holding back certain details of the alleged affair, including the contents of a CD or DVD he tweeted a picture of last week, for strategic reasons. "It would make no sense for us to play our hand as to this issue and we're not going to do it right now," he said on NBC's Today show.

Daniels received a $130,000 payment days before the 2016 presidential election for her silence and has sought to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed. Cohen has said he paid the $130,000 out of his pocket while asserting Trump never had sex with the porn actress.

"He knows I'm telling the truth," Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said of Trump.

Daniels ramped up her legal battle against Trump on Monday, alleging in court that Cohen defamed her by insinuating that she lied about the affair. Daniels amended her existing lawsuit against Trump, adding Cohen as a defendant in the pending case.

Neither Cohen nor his attorney could be immediately reached for comment. In an earlier filing in response to her lawsuit, Cohen said he has the right to seek as much as $20 million from Daniels for breaches of the nondisclosure agreement.

Charles Harder, a lawyer representing Trump in the Daniels case, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Besides accusing Cohen of defamation, the amended complaint broadens Daniels' contention that the confidentiality agreement was illegal, because it lacked Trump's signature. The new complaint says the payment violated federal laws that impose limits on campaign donations and require those donations to be publicly reported.

Cohen's $130,000 payment amounted to an in-kind campaign contribution that exceeded those limits and was never reported, according to the amended complaint. The government watchdog group Common Cause has made the same argument in complaints pending before the Federal Election Commission and the Justice Department.

During Monday's briefing, Shah said neither the White House nor Trump had violated campaign finance laws that restrict political contributions.

"The White House didn't engage in any wrongdoing," Shah said of Trump's behavior, adding that there was "nothing to corroborate" Daniels' intimidation claims.

Avenatti insisted the threat "had to have come from someone associated with Mr. Trump," but acknowledged he had no direct evidence implicating Trump or his lawyer.

Trump has been silent on the allegations. He complained in a tweet Monday about "So much Fake News," but has not confronted the allegations head-on.

Daniels is not the only woman accusing Trump. Former Playboy model Karen McDougal told Cooper in a CNN interview broadcast Thursday that her affair with Trump began at a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006. McDougal said she ended the relationship in 2007 out of guilt concerning Trump's wife, Melania.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Ken Thomas, Kevin Freking and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press, and by Beth Reinhard and Emma Brown of The Washington Post.

A Section on 03/27/2018