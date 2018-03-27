UA women's 2019 class impresses national analyst, stage set for success

Arkansas women's Coach Mike Neighbors and his staff have one of the top 2019 classes in the nation with eight months until the early signing period in November.

ProspectsNation.com rates Neighbors' three commitments -- center Destinee Oberg, 6-2, of Burnsville (Minn.) Academy of Holy Angels wing Ginger Reece, 5-10, of Lawton (Okla.) Eisenhower and point guard Makayla Daniels, 5-7, of Frederick High School in Maryland -- the No. 3 class nationally behind Louisville and Maryland.

Oberg is rated a 4½-star prospect, the No. 4 post and No. 26 overall prospect. Reece is a four-star recruit, the No. 16 wing and No. 64 prospect.

ProspectsNation.com managing editor Chris Hansen likes what Neighbors and his staff are doing to rebuild the program.

Guard Rokia Doumbia signed with the Razorbacks in November to go along with Florida State guard transfer A'Tyanna Gaulden and Oklahoma guard transfer Chelsea Dungee, who will be eligible to play this season.

Little Rock Central small forward Erynn Barnum committed March 17 and will sign during the spring signing period that begins April 11.

"The overhaul is clearly in motion," Hansen said. "Going from a roster with only one player with other Power 5 offers to a group anchored by these players puts the program in a place to make some noise in the SEC."

Hansen said landing Oberg was a big deal for Neighbors.

"The program adds a skilled interior player, and doing so in a class that is lean at the post position makes the addition that much more valuable," Hansen said. "Oberg is strong in the post, but it's her passing ability that makes her special. She can score it and make her teammates better."

Reece pledged to Neighbors in June to become the first commitment of the class.

"Ginger Reece jumped on board early, and she's a power wing who can really score the basketball," Hansen said. "She may be able to swing inside some as well with her strength."

Hansen rates Daniels a 3½-star prospect.

"Daniels is a versatile guard that should team well with Doumbia and Gaulden and give Neighbors three players who can play either backcourt spot without drop off," Hansen said.

Neighbors' recruiting is putting the program on the right path to compete in the SEC.

"This staff has been very active in its first year on the job, and it should set them up to not only move up the SEC standings sooner but also establish a new identity in Fayetteville," Hansen said.

Neighbors is expected to sign one or two more prospects for the 2019 class.