WATCH: 18-year-old Arkansan advances during Hollywood week on 'American Idol'

A soulful a capella performance propelled an 18-year-old Arkansan into another round of competition on American Idol in an episode that aired Monday night on ABC.

"Hollywood feels totally different than being home. Two days ago, I was in Royal, Arkansas, feeding my goats," Noah Davis said in an interview before he took the stage. "I know if I make a single mistake here in this audition that I could be going home. It's like, I wasn't nervous but now I'm nervous!"

His rendition of Jessie J's "Mamma Knows Best" widened eyes and drew applause from the audience as well as the judges.

Davis, who is taking a break from studying nursing at Arkansas Tech University, is one of 32 remaining contestants from across the United States.

American Idol airs Sundays at 7 p.m.