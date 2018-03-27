Arkansas woman pleads innocent to sex assault
By NWA Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale woman pleaded innocent Monday to a charge of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy.
Charity Allen-Grace, 36, faces five to 20 years in prison if convicted of sexual assault.
Siloam Springs police began investigating Allen-Grace after receiving a report from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division.
A 14-year-old boy reported Allen-Grace would walk around in her underwear and inappropriately touch him when he visited a friend at the woman's Siloam Springs home, according to the probable-cause affidavit.
The teen also reported Allen-Grace would have sexual contact with herself in front of him and his friend, according to the affidavit.
The teen said the incidents happened six months to a year ago and that he knew Allen-Grace from Ozark Guidance's school in Siloam Springs, according to the affidavit. The teen said Allen-Grace was a teacher at the school.
Allen-Grace's next court date is scheduled for April 25 before Circuit Judge Brad Karren.
She is free on $40,000 bond.
State Desk on 03/27/2018
