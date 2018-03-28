1 killed, 2 injured in fire at Arkansas apartment complex

One man was killed, two people were injured and others had to be rescued after a fire Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Hot Springs, authorities said.

Hot Springs Fire Chief Ed Davis told the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record that the fatality occurred on the first floor of what police identified as Polo Run Apartments, 126 Manor Lane.

Davis said one person was "seriously injured" after jumping from a third-floor window. Hot Springs police Cpl. Kirk Zaner said the woman injured her leg when she jumped and was transported to a local hospital.

Zaner said a second person suffered minor burns and was also transported to a hospital. Several other people suffered minor injuries, mainly smoke inhalation, Davis said.

Zaner said the call came in at 5:37 p.m., and two officers who arrived a short time later found the hallway fully engulfed in flames, as was the apartment where the deceased male was located.

Davis said the fire was under control by 5:50 p.m.

Five people were immediately visible in distress, hanging out of a third-floor window, when firefighters arrived, Davis said.

As far as how many people had to be rescued, Davis said he didn't have an exact count.

"There were quite a few people who were rescued in distress," he said.

"The fire department for sure saved people's lives," Zaner said. "Our fire department did an outstanding job. Hot Springs citizens should be proud of them."

While fire damage was confined to the first floor, smoke and heat damage was "pretty prevalent" on the second and third floors, Davis said.