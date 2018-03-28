56-year-old woman found hurt at Little Rock residence was 'shot in the head,' police told

A 56-year-old woman suffered injuries in a shooting Tuesday night in Arkansas’ capital city, police said.

Officers were called around 9:50 p.m. to the 2300 block of South Chester Street in reference to shots fired, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Investigators were told one victim had been "shot in the head," the report noted.

Inside a home, police found Teresser Wesson bleeding from a wound on the left side of her head, authorities said. The Little Rock resident was transported to UAMS Medical Center for injuries described as not life-threatening.

Three other people, including a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were reportedly present at the time of the shooting.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.