Home / Latest News /
56-year-old woman found hurt at Little Rock residence was 'shot in the head,' police told
This article was published today at 3:01 p.m.
A 56-year-old woman suffered injuries in a shooting Tuesday night in Arkansas’ capital city, police said.
Officers were called around 9:50 p.m. to the 2300 block of South Chester Street in reference to shots fired, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Investigators were told one victim had been "shot in the head," the report noted.
Inside a home, police found Teresser Wesson bleeding from a wound on the left side of her head, authorities said. The Little Rock resident was transported to UAMS Medical Center for injuries described as not life-threatening.
Three other people, including a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were reportedly present at the time of the shooting.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 56-year-old woman found hurt at Little Rock residence was 'shot in the head,' police told
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.