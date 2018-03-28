72-year-old Arkansan killed after Jeep veers off curve, turns over twice, police say

A 72-year-old woman was killed when her Jeep traveled off a north Arkansas highway in rainy weather, struck an embankment and rolled over twice, authorities said.

It happened about 10:45 a.m. in Izard County, about 3 miles north of Pineville, a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police states.

Betty Sanders of Pineville was driving south on Arkansas 223 in a 1997 Jeep Cherokee when she tried to negotiate a right-hand curve and ran off the east side of the highway, state police said.

The Jeep struck a rock embankment before rolling over twice and coming to a rest in a ditch, according to the report. Sanders suffered fatal injuries.

It was raining at the time of the crash, and the road was wet, police said.

At least 88 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary state police data show.