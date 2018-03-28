American Samoans sue for citizenship
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:33 a.m.
HONOLULU — American Samoa residents living in Utah filed a lawsuit Tuesday in a second attempt to gain citizenship status for residents of the U.S. territory in the South Pacific.
Lead plaintiff John Fitisemanu, and others born in American Samoa, are petitioning U.S. courts for citizenship under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which confers citizenship at birth to anyone born in the United States.
Although American Samoa became a U.S. territory in 1900, those born there aren’t granted citizenship, and are instead considered U.S. nationals.
Under that status, they cannot vote, run for office, sponsor family members for immigration to the U.S., or serve on a jury, despite paying American taxes. They are issued special U.S. passports that say: “This bearer is a United States national and not a United States citizen.”
