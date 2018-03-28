Arkansas man with 38 prior felony convictions gets 60 years for burglary

A Garland County Circuit Court jury wasted little time Tuesday in finding a habitual offender with 38 prior felony convictions guilty and sentencing him to 60 years in prison for burglarizing a local man's home in 2016.

The seven-man, five-woman jury deliberated for only 20 minutes before finding Alton Ray Robertson Jr., 56, of Hot Springs, guilty of residential burglary and only 12 minutes before recommending the maximum of 60 years and a fine of $15,000. His sentence was enhanced because of his multiple priors, including eight convictions for residential burglary.

Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro thanked the jury "for serving and doing their job and carefully listening to the evidence."

Despite the lengthy sentence the jury rendered, Roberson could be eligible for parole after 10 years if he is a model prisoner and earns all his good time credit, Petro said. Even if he was "the worst prisoner" he would likely be eligible for parole in 20 years, she noted.

Robertson, who has remained in custody since his arrest Nov. 18, 2016, is classified as a habitual offender, having been convicted on June 19, 2000, in Clark County of commercial burglary, theft of property and five counts of second-degree forgery; on Aug. 7, 2000, in Pike County of 12 counts of second-degree forgery and one count of residential burglary; on Feb. 28, 2001, in Garland County of fraudulent use of a credit card; on April 2, 2001, in Hot Spring County of seven counts of residential burglary, four counts of theft of property, two counts of second-degree forgery and one count of breaking or entering; on Dec. 2, 2011 in Pulaski County of breaking or entering; and on May 29, 2015, in Garland County of theft of property.

According to probable cause affidavit, on Nov. 18, 2016, Hot Springs police responded to a residence on Westover Street to a burglary in progress. The resident stated he had entered his home around 8 a.m. and discovered a white male, later identified as Robertson, inside his house.

When interviewed later, Robertson admitted to entering the residence after being told it was vacant and that he was looking for items to steal, authorities said.