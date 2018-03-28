Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 1:44 p.m.

Arkansas mayor accused of sexual assault, indecency with a child

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:21 p.m. Updated today at 1:36 p.m.

Highfill Mayor Stacy Digby

The mayor of an Arkansas town has been charged with sexual indecency with a child and first-degree sexual assault, jail records show.

Stacy Digby, 44, of Gentry was booked around 11:30 a.m. into the Benton County jail.

Bail had not been set as of Wednesday morning. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for May 7 before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Digby serves as mayor of Highfill, a town of around 580 residents in Benton County.

In January, authorities launched an investigation into a possible inappropriate relationship between Digby and a 14-year-old child, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

A search warrant was served Jan. 10 at Digby's residence.

Attempts to reach the Highfill mayor’s office and the Benton County sheriff’s office by phone were not immediately successful.

USArmyAirborne says... March 28, 2018 at 12:43 p.m.

Oh, me...what the Hell is this world coming to??

