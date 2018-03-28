Arkansas mayor accused of sexual assault, indecency with a child

The mayor of an Arkansas town has been charged with sexual indecency with a child and first-degree sexual assault, jail records show.

Stacy Digby, 44, of Gentry was booked around 11:30 a.m. into the Benton County jail.

Bail had not been set as of Wednesday morning. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for May 7 before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Digby serves as mayor of Highfill, a town of around 580 residents in Benton County.

In January, authorities launched an investigation into a possible inappropriate relationship between Digby and a 14-year-old child, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

A search warrant was served Jan. 10 at Digby's residence.

Attempts to reach the Highfill mayor’s office and the Benton County sheriff’s office by phone were not immediately successful.