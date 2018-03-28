BRUMMETT ONLINE: Weathering Stormy

Stormy didn’t so much do it for me.

Stephanie Clifford, the porn star calling herself Stormy Daniels who has been on a cashing-in “Make America Horny Again” dancing tour of strip joints, told her story to 60 Minutes in an interview telecast Sunday evening.

The telecast came after the conclusion of a more-important college basketball game that went into overtime.

In business attire with legs crossed modestly, the public-sex-haver-for-profit said that:

• She attended a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006 and Donald Trump also was there, and Trump, 60, invited her, 27, to dinner, which was enjoyed in his room, during which she took a magazine with his picture on the cover and spanked his underwear-covered behind with a couple of playful swats.

After that, she went to the bathroom only to come out and find the future president in a sex-ready posture on the bed, causing her to say to herself she might as well get to it, which she did, although she didn’t find him attractive.

• Trump told her she was smart and that she reminded him of his daughter, Ivanka, and was surely widely underestimated. He said he might get her an appearance on his reality television show, The Apprentice.

• She wound up alone with Trump in his room again in 2007, at which time they watched a shark documentary, after which he said he had no progress to report on the television appearance. That caused her to leave without engaging in any further rubbing of ugly parts, though Trump had begun maneuvers toward that seemingly intended eventuality.

• She sold her story of this Trump liaison to a media company in 2011, though no story ran at the time, after which a man walked up to her at her car outside a fitness center and threatened her if she didn’t drop the Trump thing, taking note of her infant daughter in the car and saying it would be sad if something happened to such a lovely child’s mom. She did not report the matter to police. She would know the man now if she saw him.

• Then, a few days before the November 2016 presidential race that Trump was to win by the tragically nonsensical and unfair rules of the electoral college, which gives the lonely inhabitant of Wyoming more say than the bunched-up inhabitants of Los Angeles, Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, offered her $130,000 to sign a contract not to discuss the Trump-intertwine publicly. She obliged instantly without argument or negotiation because she was still scared from the interaction with the guy at her car more than five years before.

• She chooses to speak now because … well … I can’t remember. Oh, yeah. It’s because the lawyer, Cohen, talked about the matter publicly — saying that he, not Trump, made the deal and paid the money, and, anyway, her lawyer explains that Trump never signed the agreement with his alleged alias — Don Draper, or something like that — and, beyond that, people were lying about her and she wasn’t going to take it … you know … lying down.

For the record, Trump says he didn’t have sex with her, though no one much believes that, since Trump is chronically full of it. Anyway, he got caught on an audio tape explaining his fondness for such things via his grab-’em-down-there signature move of romantic overture.

So let’s add all that up and see what we have.

We have that Trump seems to be an immoral masher. Some might say he’s a creep. We knew that already.

We have that Stormy is not squeamish about having sex. We knew that already.

We have that the lawyer’s payment, if it was indeed his alone, and if it indeed was made to serve Trump’s campaign interest, could be considered an illegally over-the-limit personal campaign contribution. In that case, the toothless tiger that is the Federal Election Commission conceivably could fine him an easily manageable sum.

We have Stormy’s accusation of a real crime — terroristic threatening — by a man nearly seven years ago whose identity she does not possess. It’s an accusation that would take some intensive and seriously miraculous police work to develop and reconstruct, after which, even then, it might come down to a thug-said, porn star-said kind of thing.

Hush money in the form of a nondisclosure contract is not a crime. It’s business. I’ve got a contract with this newspaper that says my work will reflect well on the newspaper, which I dutifully abided by until perhaps the writing of this snarky, sex-soaked column.

Is this like the Bill Clinton deal? No. It’s less than that, I’m sorry to say.

It would be like the Clinton deal only if Stormy worked at the time of the dalliance as an intern in the Trump White House, and then only if Trump got asked about it under oath and said it depends on what the meaning of “spanked” is.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers’ Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.