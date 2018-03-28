Canada’s premier apologizes to tribe

On the floor of the House of Commons this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for more than a century of pain the government had caused six Tsilhqot’in chiefs’ descendants and their nation.

He also exonerated the chiefs, who were arrested, imprisoned, hastily tried for murder and hanged after they attacked several white settlers building a road on Tsilhqot’in land in 1864.

Past governments, Trudeau said Monday, had refused to recognize that the colonial settlers had invaded and pilfered land that did not belong to them. He repeated the war chiefs’ famed protestation, made from their jail cells: “They meant war,” he said, “not murder.”

The settlers were building the road without Tsilhqot’in consent, angering the tribe. The threat of the spread of smallpox loomed as well.