China, N. Korea leaders praise ties on Kim visit

BEIJING -- North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, sought to portray strong ties between the neighbors and longtime allies despite a recent chill, as both countries today confirmed Kim's secret trip to Beijing this week.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said Kim made the unofficial, two-day visit to China at Xi's invitation in what was his first trip to a foreign country since he took power in 2011.

Xi held talks with Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, hosted a banquet for Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, Xinhua said. They also watched an art performance together, the news agency said.

Official media reports from both countries sought to portray warm ties between the sides and counter the narrative that relations have chilled recently because of Kim's development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. For China, the visit served as a reminder that Beijing remains one of North Korea's most important allies and is a player not to be sidelined in denuclearization talks.

Xi hailed Kim's visit as embodying the importance with which the North Korean leader views ties with China.

"We speak highly of this visit," Xi told Kim, according to Xinhua.

Analysts said Kim would have felt a need to consult with his country's traditional ally ahead of his planned meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and President Donald Trump in the coming weeks.

After China and North Korea confirmed the visit, the White House said the Chinese government had contacted it Tuesday to tell U.S. officials about Kim's visit to China.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the briefing included a "personal message from President Xi to President Trump," which was conveyed to the president. She did not say what that message entails.

She stressed that the U.S. has been in close contact with South Korea and Japan and sees the development "as further evidence that our campaign of maximum pressure is creating the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue with North Korea."

Xinhua quoted Kim as saying his country wants to transform ties with South Korea into "a relationship of reconciliation and cooperation." The two Koreas are still technically at war because their 1950-53 war ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Kim also said North Korea is willing to hold a summit with the United States, according to Xinhua.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency published a personal letter from Kim to Xi dated today, where he expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership for showing what he described as "heartwarming hospitality" during his "productive" visit.

Kim said the first meeting between the leaders of the two countries will provide a "groundbreaking milestone" in developing mutual relations to "meet the demands of the new era." Kim also said he's satisfied that the leaders confirmed their "unified opinions" on mutual issues.

The North's diplomatic outreach this year follows a tenser 2017 during which it conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date and tested three intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to target the U.S. mainland.

China remains North Korea's only major ally and chief provider of energy, aid and trade that keep the country's economy afloat.

In a speech at a banquet in China, Kim described the traditional allies as inseparable "neighboring brothers" with a relationship molded by a "sacred mutual fight" to achieve socialist ideals, according to Korean Central News Agency.

In addition to the trip being his first abroad as leader, Kim's talk with Xi was his first meeting with a foreign head of state.

Kim's father, late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, visited China several times during his rule, the last trip in May 2011, months before his death that December.

"It's most proper that my first overseas trip would be the capital of the People's Republic of China, as it's also one of my noble duties to value the North Korea-China friendship as I do my own life and extend it [for another generation]," said Kim, according to the news agency.

Past visits by Kim Jong Il to China were surrounded in secrecy, with Beijing only confirming his presence after he had crossed the border by train back into North Korea.

The visit by the special train to Beijing and unusually heavy security at a guesthouse where prominent North Koreans have stayed indicated early on the likelihood that Kim was in Beijing.

On Monday, Bloomberg News, citing three people with knowledge of the visit, reported that Kim was in fact on the train that arrived in Beijing. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the information.

South Korea analysts had been doubtful the visitor was Kim. Since succeeding his father as leader in 2011, Kim has touted an image of his country as a diplomatic equal to China, and experts said it was unlikely that he would sneak into Beijing for his first face-to-face meetings with the Chinese leadership, the analysts said.

They said it was more likely that Kim sent a special envoy, possibly his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, to appease a traditional ally ahead of his planned meetings with the presidents of South Korea and the United States.

The envoy could seek Chinese commitment for future support should North Korea's talks with rivals fall through, said Du Hyeogn Cha, a visiting scholar at Seoul's Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

Information for this article was contributed by Foster Klug of The Associated Press.

