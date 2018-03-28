Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 4:55 a.m.

County resists state sanctuary cities law

It opts to join suit against California

By AMY TAXIN The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:32 a.m. Updated today at 3:32 a.m.

The Orange County board of supervisors gather during a meeting in Santa Ana, Calif. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Orange County is considering two proposals to fight back against California's so-called sanctuary law for immigrants. The backlash to the state's effort to protect immigrants from stepped up deportations under the Trump administration comes a week after a small city voted to seek to exempt itself from the law. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Leaders in California's Orange County voted Tuesday to condemn the state's sanctuary law that limits police cooperation with federal immigration authorities and to join a lawsuit, filed by President Donald Trump's administration, that seeks to overturn it.

The all-Republican board of supervisors in the county that is home to 3.2 million people and many foreigners approved the measures by unanimous votes. One of the five supervisors was absent.

The meeting produced a raucous debate between those who say the moves uphold the rule of law and draw a line on illegal immigration, and others who said it was racist and more about politics than public safety.

Supervisor Michelle Steel, an immigrant from South Korea, told the crowd that fixing the country's immigration system will take time.

"Along the way, law enforcement should absolutely cooperate fully within the constraints of federal law," she said.

The votes marked the biggest development in a growing countermovement in more conservative-leaning areas of the state against the sanctuary law, which the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved last year as the Trump administration called for more stringent immigration enforcement and a wall along the entirety of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. Justice Department, headed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, sued California earlier this month over three pro-immigrant state laws, including the one that bars local law enforcement officials in many cases from turning over prisoners to immigration authorities.

The lawsuit has highlighted long-standing divisions over immigration in California.

For years, some local governments have sought to help federal immigration agents pick up prisoners from their jails to prevent them from being released back into their communities, while others have tried to keep their distance to encourage foreign residents to trust police enough to step forward to report crimes.

In Orange County, the small city of Los Alamitos recently approved an ordinance to exempt itself from the state's sanctuary law, while leaders in the county seat of Santa Ana -- a self-declared foreigners sanctuary -- said they will consider filing an amicus brief to support California in federal court.

A Section on 03/28/2018

