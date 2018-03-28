64-year-old Arkansan dies in 2 vehicle-crash; police say pickup driver who ran red light cited

A 20-year-old Arkansan has been cited in a crash that killed another driver Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Springdale police responded to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Thompson Street and Randall Wobbee Lane shortly before 7:15 a.m., the department said in a news release.

Investigators determined that Christian Rainwater, 20, was driving north on Thompson Street in a maroon 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe when a black 2004 Cadillac CTS turned south onto Thompson Street from Randall Wobbee Lane, the release states.

The Tahoe did not stop at the red light, striking the Cadillac in the driver's-side door, police said. The Cadillac's driver, 64-year-old Javier Mancia of Springdale, was transported to Northwest Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

Rainwater was cited on a charge of careless and prohibited driving and no insurance, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are pending, according to the release.

At least 88 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary state police data show.