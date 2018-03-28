Easter extras

Ham is often the centerpiece of an Easter spread.

But if after Sunday's feast you find yourself with more ham than a few sandwiches worth you may be wondering what to do with all those leftovers.

Depending on the type of ham, leftovers are safe to eat for five to seven days after opening.

Heat-and-serve or ready-to-eat hams and country hams are generally good for up to seven days after opening. According to petitjeanmeats.com, its hams should be consumed within seven days of opening; Smithfield.com recommends consuming its hams within three to five days.

The leftovers from any brand of ham can be frozen for up to three months without a significant loss in quality if tightly wrapped in aluminum foil or freezer paper and placed in a freezer storage bag.

For more information about food safety and ham storage, visit arkansasonline.com/32818ham.

Here are six ways to use leftover ham.

Ham and Cheese Scones

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup chilled butter, cut into pieces

1 cup PLUS 1 tablespoon whole milk, divided use

1 egg, separated, divided use

1 cup shredded cheese such as cheddar or gruyere (about 4 ounces)

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives OR green onion tops

1 cup diced ham (about 5 ounces)

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly flour a work surface.

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Using a pastry cutter or your fingers, cut or rub the butter into the flour mixture until the mixture resembles coarse meal, with no piece of butter larger than a pea.

In a separate bowl, combine 1 cup of the milk, the egg yolk, cheese, chives and ham. Stir the milk mixture into the dry ingredients just until the mixture comes together.

Turn the dough onto the floured work surface and pat into a round 1- to 1 1/4-inch thick. Using a chef's knife, cut into 8 to 10 wedges. Place wedges on the prepared baking sheet at least 1 inch apart. Beat the egg white with the remaining tablespoon of milk. Brush tops with egg white mixture. Bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Makes 8 to 10 servings.

This recipe doubles easily.

Ham and Bean Soup

1/2 pound dried navy beans (see note)

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes with liquid

1 yellow onion, diced

1 large carrot, peeled and sliced

1 rib celery, sliced

1 cup diced cooked ham (can substitute a ham bone)

4 cups vegetable broth OR 4 teaspoons ham base such as Better Than Bouillon dissolved in 4 cups hot water, plus more as needed

2 to 4 cups chopped kale or Swiss chard, optional

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Rinse and sort beans; soak beans in enough water to cover by 1 inch for 6 to 12 hours.

Drain and rinse beans, discarding liquid. Place beans in a soup pot or Dutch oven. Add the tomatoes with juice, onion, carrot, celery, ham, broth and about 2 cups water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until beans are tender, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Add more water or broth as necessary to create desired consistency. Stir in greens, if using, and cook 5 minutes more. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Makes about 4 servings.

Note: I like to soak beans in large batches, then drain, portion and freezer for future use. The frozen beans can be quickly defrosted in a colander under running water.

Ham and Egg Hash Brown Cups

Vegetable oil

8 ounces southwest or o'brien shredded hash browns

8 eggs

1/4 cup milk

Generous pinch salt and ground black pepper

3/4 cup diced ham

1 1/4 cups shredded cheddar-Monterey Jack cheese

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Generously brush 12 standard muffin cups with vegetable oil.

Divide potatoes among the muffin cups; set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs with milk, salt and pepper. Stir in ham and cheese.

Divide egg mixture among muffin cups. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until eggs are set. Cool slightly before removing from pan. If necessary, run the tip of a paring knife around the edges to loosen.

Makes 12 cups.

Ham and Cheese Sandwich Souffle

Butter

8 slices sandwich bread, crusts removed (we used Texas toast)

4 ounces shredded cheese such as gruyere, cheddar, provolone, mozzarella

2 1/2 ounces thinly sliced ham

3 eggs

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

Ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups whole milk

Lightly butter a 8-inch square baking dish. Arrange 4 slices of the bread in a single layer in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Divide cheese and ham among the bread slices. Top each one with another slice of bread to form a sandwich.

In a bowl beat the eggs, salt, pepper and milk until combined well. Pour the mixture over the sandwiches, cover and chill for 1 hour.

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Uncover and bake 40 to 45 minutes or until just set and golden brown. Serve hot.

Makes 4 servings.

Recipe adapted from Sara Moulton

This ham salad makes an excellent sandwich filling or serve it on a bed of lettuce with crackers.

Ham Salad

2 cups finely diced ham

2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

1/4 cup dill pickle relish

1/4 cup mayonnaise OR plain yogurt or more as needed

2 tablespoon minced green onion

1/2 rib celery, minced

1/4 small red bell pepper, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons prepared mustard

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt and black pepper to taste

Combine ham, eggs, relish, mayonnaise or yogurt, green onion, celery, bell pepper, parsley, mustard and lemon juice in a large bowl. If mixture seems dry, add a tablespoon or so of mayonnaise or yogurt. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Makes enough for 4 sandwiches.

Deviled ham is an indulgence we allow ourselves once a year. And it is the main reason we make sure to have plenty of leftover ham.

Creamy Deviled Ham

6 to 8 ounces ham

2 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 to 1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 to 2 teaspoons sriracha or other hot sauce or to taste

Splash Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons sweet mustard

1 green onion, finely chopped

1 rib celery, minced

Freshly ground black pepper

Pulse ham in a food processor until finely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in remaining ingredients; mix well. Refrigerate 2 hours before serving.

Makes about 2 1/2 cups.

Food on 03/28/2018