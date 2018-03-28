Facebook exec to testify in D.C.

WASHINGTON -- Facebook has signaled to lawmakers that its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, will testify before Congress about how the social media company collects and uses people's data, people familiar with the matter told multiple news outlets.

Three congressional committees have invited Zuckerberg to testify at an April 10 meeting about data privacy. It is unclear how many hearings Zuckerberg will attend, and of which committees.

The hearings were prompted by revelations that data consultancy Cambridge Analytica had wrongfully obtained personal information on at least 30 million American Facebook users.

Zuckerberg stayed mum for nearly a week after the Cambridge Analytica scandal emerged, frustrating lawmakers and Facebook employees. In a March 21 interview with CNN, he answered the question of whether he would testify by saying he was "happy to, if it's the right thing to do."

He added that he felt it often made more sense to send subject matter experts, "but I would imagine at some point that there would be a topic where I am the sole authority on and that would make sense for me to do and I'll be happy to do it at that point."

Also Tuesday, Facebook opted not to make Zuckerberg available to testify before a key British parliamentary committee that had asked him to appear while it investigates the same privacy issues. That panel's leader, Chairman Damian Collins, previously accused Facebook of having "understated the risk" about the data it holds on its users -- and whether it had been taken without consent.

Instead, Facebook said in a letter to Collins that it would send two of his deputies, Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer and Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, in his place. Cox is now set to appear at a hearing in the coming weeks.

Facebook is struggling to stave off a barrage of criticism that it hasn't done enough to address revelations that Cambridge Analytica, which worked with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, siphoned data from about 50 million Facebook users as it built an election-consulting company that boasted it could sway voters in contests all over the world.

Zuckerberg has been the focus of much of that criticism -- from both Republican and Democratic members of Congress as well as members of the British Parliament -- over signs that the company he co-founded and leads failed to protect user privacy.

In the United States, three congressional committees requested that Zuckerberg testify. One of those panels, the Senate Judiciary Committee, also asked the leaders of Google and Twitter to join him at a hearing in April focused broadly on Silicon Valley's data privacy practices. But lawmakers so far have not said if they'd take the rare step of issuing a subpoena, forcing Zuckerberg to appear.

The other two committees that made the request are the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Senate Commerce Committee.

Elena Hernandez, a spokesman for the House committee, said Tuesday that reports of Zuckerberg's confirmed attendance are "incorrect." But she added that the committee is "continuing to work with Facebook to determine a day and time for Mr. Zuckerberg to testify."

The leaders of the House panel, which oversees Internet issues, sent an invitation to Zuckerberg dated Friday that it wanted to hold a hearing to "examine the harvesting and sale of personal information from more than 50 million Facebook users, potentially without their notice or consent and in violation of Facebook policy."

The panel's GOP chairman, Greg Walden of Oregon, meanwhile complained to Bloomberg Radio that Facebook officials who briefed his committee this week couldn't answer all of the members' questions.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission took the unusual step this week of confirming that it's investigating Facebook's privacy policies following the revelations about Cambridge Analytica's use of its data.

The developments have prompted some people to delete their Facebook accounts and have heightened concern that the social network will lose advertisers and be subject to tighter regulation.

Separately Tuesday, the former Cambridge Analytica employee who became a whistleblower by alleging the Facebook data were improperly used to help Trump's White House bid said he believes the information was also used by the movement that persuaded United Kingdom voters to opt to leave the European Union.

In a 3½-hour hearing, Chris Wylie told the House of Commons media committee that he believes the breach exceeded the 50 million Facebook users reported earlier -- though he didn't give an exact figure. And he said the data compiled by the political consulting business Cambridge Analytica was available to other firms with links to it.

"All kinds of people had access to the data," said Wylie, who helped develop Cambridge Analytica's methods for using the information to target and persuade voters. "It was everywhere."

Among the companies that had access to the data was AggregateIQ, a Canadian political consultant that did work for Vote Leave, the official campaign backing the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the EU, Wylie said.

Wylie described Cambridge Analytica as just one arm of a global company, SCL Group, that gets most of its income from military contracts but is also a political gun for hire, often in countries where democratic institutions are weak. He suggested that the company combines computer algorithms and dirty tricks to help candidates win regardless of the cost.

The 28-year-old Canadian said he helped set up Cambridge Analytica in 2013. He left the next year.

Cambridge Analytica says none of the Facebook data was used in its work on the Trump campaign. It denies any wrongdoing.

Cambridge Analytica's acting CEO, Alexander Tayler, said in a statement that Wylie was a part-time contractor who "has no direct knowledge of our work or practices" since he left the company.

Information for this article was contributed by Elizabeth Dwoskin and Tony Romm of The Washington Post; by Billy House and Sarah Frier of Bloomberg News; and by Danica Kirka and staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/28/2018