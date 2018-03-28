Firm set to get growing license asks Arkansas judge to lift order on medical marijuana

LITTLE ROCK — One of five companies that had been slated to receive Arkansas' first licenses to grow medical marijuana has asked a state judge to lift his order halting the permitting process and declaring it unconstitutional.

Natural State Wellness Enterprises LLC asked Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Wednesday to vacate his order preventing Arkansas from issuing its first medical marijuana cultivation licenses. Griffen last week ruled that the licensing process violated a 2016 voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for patients with certain conditions.

Griffen ruled in favor of an unsuccessful applicant that had sued over the licensing process. The state is appealing Griffen's ruling.

Natural State says in Wednesday's filing that the case should be transferred to Lee County, where another lawsuit over the licensing process had been filed.