Hard work helps Hogs make cut for Mississippi linebacker

Arkansas’ hard work helped the Hogs make the cut for highly recruited outside linebacker Derick Hall II, and an upcoming visit looks likely.

“They made the cut because just simply how hard they was recruiting me and how I would fit into their defense,” Hall said.

Hall (6-5, 210 pounds, 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of Gulfport, Miss., released a top eight of Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Louisville on his birthday, March 19.

His primary recruiter is Arkansas wide receiver graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden, who has extensive ties to the area. Bolden starred at nearby Ocean Springs High School before playing college football at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport and Southern Miss in Hattiesburg.

Hall said he and Bolden have a good relaltionship and communicate on a daily basis.

“It’s a great and still growing relationship, we talk daily and he’s from the coast so we can relate about a lot of things,” Hall said. “And just him being that figure like actually talking about Arkansas and family and just the small things some recruiters don’t do.”

Hall said he also talks to Arkansas head coach Chad Morris.

“Arkansas is a great place,” said Hall, who has recorded a 100-meter time of 10.8 seconds.“They have a great educational program, which is number one for me.”

Hall recorded 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss and 6 quarterback hurries on defense, and caught 8 passes for 132 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior. He led his school's basketball team this year with 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

He is working on plans to visit Arkansas next week. Asked what he is looking for in a potential college, Hall said, "just a place that feels like home with great people."