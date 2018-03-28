• Caid Sellers, a seventh-grader, fifth-grader Shawn Sellers and third-grader Michael Mahalitc were exploring some plowed land in Bovina, Miss., when they found a heavy object with teeth that Caid's father took to a paleontology expert who said it was a mastodon's lower left jawbone.

• LaDonna Hughett, 54, of Mansfield, Ohio, accused of making lewd comments and posing provocatively while having her picture taken with a person dressed in an Easter Bunny costume, was arrested for public drunkenness, police said.

• Kenneth Lassiter, director of North Carolina's prison system, approved a new policy directing that pregnant inmates no longer be shackled to their hospital beds while they give birth unless there is a clear threat or escape risk.

• Steve Lough, a former professional circus clown, is wearing his red nose with pride, appearing in clown makeup on his campaign website as he runs against four others in South Carolina's Democratic primary for the seat held by GOP U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman.

• Mary Andrews of Longmont, Colo., told police that she left her home unlocked and returned to find people taking items from her house because they mistakenly thought it was the site of an estate sale where rumor had it everything was free.

• Edem Tsikata, a software consultant at Harvard Medical School in Boston, won the $200,000 top prize in a competition sponsored by the state of Michigan for suggesting that propellers be used to generate a wall of bubbles across the Illinois river to block Asian carp from invading the Great Lakes.

• R. Daryl Fisher, a candidate for sheriff in Buncombe County, N.C., has apologized after a video appeared on social media of him shrugging his shoulders and saying "OK" in response to gun control opponents who say their weapons would have to be taken from their "cold, dead hands."

• Andrew C.E. Schneck, 26, caught in 2017 in a Houston park with two boxes containing explosives, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to trying to bomb a statue of a Confederate officer, U.S. prosecutors said.

• William Duffy, a New York State Police spokesman, said troopers cornered a wild coyote on the fourth-floor, outdoor mezzanine at the New York State Museum in Albany until wildlife agents could tranquilize it so it could be removed from the building.

