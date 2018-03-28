Russians demand ousters after fire

MOSCOW -- Thousands of Russians rallied Tuesday in a Siberian city to demand the ouster of regional officials for a shopping mall fire that killed at least 64 people.

President Vladimir Putin, on a trip to the eastern city of Kemerovo, scolded officials for neglecting safety rules that could have prevented the tragedy.

The blaze engulfed the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo on Sunday, the first weekend of the school recess, trapping dozens of parents and children inside. Witnesses reported that fire alarms were silent, and many doors were locked. Many of the victims were children who died in a locked movie theater after making desperate calls for help.

Putin arrived early Tuesday, laying flowers at the makeshift memorial to the victims outside the mall and meeting with officials. He did not show up at the protest in front of the regional government's headquarters, but he met with some demonstrators at the city's morgue.

"Hearing about so many children who died fills you with a desire to not simply cry but to wail," Putin said. "We lost so many people because of criminal negligence and sloppiness."

2 Indian journalists die in hit-and-runs

NEW DELHI -- Two Indian journalists were killed this week in separate hit-and-run incidents that rights groups and their families described as deliberate attacks.

Reporters Without Borders said Tuesday that Navin Nischal, a reporter with the Hindi-language newspaper Dainik Bhaskar, was killed Sunday evening when an SUV rammed the motorcycle he was riding with a colleague. Both men were killed.

Police have arrested the SUV's driver, Mohammad Harsu, a former village headman in the eastern state of Bihar who had argued with Nischal earlier in the day about his reporting.

On Monday, reporter Sandeep Sharma was killed in Madhya Pradesh state's Bhind district. He had been investigating illegal sand mining in the region for a television station.

A video of that attack shows a truck swerving sharply to the left to ram Sharma's motorcycle, running him over and then driving off. No one has been arrested in that attack.

Sharma had earlier sought police protection, Amnesty International India said.

Poland to buy U.S. anti-missile systems

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland said it will sign a deal today to buy U.S. air defense Patriot missile systems as it seeks to bolster its defenses against a resurgent Russia.

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the deal for the anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems will be signed by the defense minister in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the first Patriot systems will go to Poland in 2022 and the following ones in 2024. He did not specify their number.

Morawiecki said they were of the latest generation and would ensure the security of Poland's and the region's skies in an "unprecedented way." He said Poland will be the first foreign recipient of some of the newest Patriot elements, especially radar equipment.

A Section on 03/28/2018