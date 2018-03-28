Ex-dean charged in sex-abuse case

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- William Strampel, 70, a former dean at Michigan State University, was charged Tuesday with failing to keep sports doctor Larry Nassar in line and on accusations that he sexually harassed female students and pressured them for nude selfies.

Strampel is the first person to be charged in an ongoing investigation into how Michigan State University handled complaints against Nassar, who was convicted of sexually violating girls and young women, especially gymnasts, with his fingers during examinations.

Authorities accused Strampel who oversaw the clinic where Nassar worked, of neglecting to enforce examining-room restrictions he imposed on Nassar after a patient accused the doctor in 2014 of sexual contact.

The criminal complaint also accused Strampel of possessing and soliciting nude photos from female students and using his office to "harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition, and sexually assault female students in violation of his statutory duty as a public officer."

Strampel's attorney denied the allegations. He faces felony and misdemeanor charges: misconduct in office, criminal sexual conduct and neglect of duty.

Man jailed over suspicious boxes

WASHINGTON -- Authorities near Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region, the FBI said Tuesday, warning that he may have mailed other "destructive devices" that have not been found.

The FBI identified the man as Thanh Cong Phan, 43. He was arrested late Monday at his home in Everett, Wash.

Roughly a dozen packages were sent Monday to sites including Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and Fort Lesley J. McNair in the district; at Fort Belvoir, Va.; the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, in Dahlgren, Va.; and the CIA. No injuries were reported, and the FBI said each package was collected for further analysis.

Phan's motive was not immediately clear, but the official said there was no immediate connection to terrorism.

Drug-smuggling case filed in NYC

NEW YORK -- A judge in State Supreme Court in Manhattan ordered Francisco Quiroz-Zamora held without bail Tuesday on charges that he was involved in a drug-trafficking ring that flooded the New York City area with large quantities of fentanyl from Mexico.

Quiroz-Zamora, 41, was arrested in a sting operation late last year after he traveled to New York City to collect a payment from an undercover agent posing as a drug dealer, authorities said.

An indictment charges him in the seizure of more than 44 pounds of fentanyl last year.

According to U.S. authorities, Quiroz-Zamora had the drugs smuggled over the border into Arizona and California before the supplies reached the New York City area.

