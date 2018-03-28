Robbed of $750 by armed attacker in Little Rock Walmart parking lot, man tells police

A man was robbed of his cellphone and cash in a Little Rock Walmart parking lot Tuesday night, he told police.

The 25-year-old victim told officers he drove to the store at 8801 Baseline Road about 10 p.m. As he got out of his vehicle, someone came up behind him and shoved a gun into his back, according to the report.

The victim said he tried to turn around, but the attacker pushed his head down so he couldn't look at him. The gunman then grabbed his cellphone and wallet containing about $750 in cash out of his pockets and ran away, the 25-year-old told authorities.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.