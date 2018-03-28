Suspect in Arkansas gentlemen's club shooting that hurt employee was deported in 2013, authorities say

Authorities on Wednesday made an arrest in a January shooting that injured an employee at a gentlemen's club in Northwest Arkansas.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals Service, took Carlos Gomez-Aguilar into custody in Springdale, according to a news release.

Fayetteville police identified Gomez-Aguilar as a suspect in the Jan. 21 shooting at the Silver Dollar Cabaret, 125 N. College Ave., the U.S. Marshals Service said.

He was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, second-degree battery, terroristic act, criminal mischief and engaging in a violent group, the release states.

The FBI and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement assisted with the investigation, authorities said. Gomez-Aguilar was deported after into the United States in 2013, according to the agency.

He has been transported to the Washington County jail, where he is being held without bail, the release states.