• New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who stood behind his decision to take down four Confederate monuments despite legal challenges and outright threats from those who said the Confederacy is an important part of the city's heritage, was named the 2018 winner of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Tuesday. "Mayor Landrieu turned a difficult and divisive issue into an opportunity to reflect on our nation's history and to recommit ourselves to our founding principles of equality and justice," President Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, said in a statement. Landrieu, who is leaving office this spring because of term limits, called for removing the monuments in the aftermath of the 2015 massacre of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church. He secured City Council support to remove statues of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard, and one dedicated to those who opposed Reconstruction. The monuments were removed in the middle of the night to protect contractors who received death threats, and in one case had a car firebombed. The award has been presented by The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation annually since 1989 to public servants who have made courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences. It is named for Kennedy's 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Profiles in Courage. "I am so humbled and honored to receive the JFK Library Profile In Courage Award," the Democratic Landrieu posted on Twitter. Schlossberg is scheduled to present the award at a ceremony on May 20 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

• A rock musician who survived a terrorist attack in Paris says the Florida school shooting survivors who called for gun control during the "March for Our Lives" in Washington are "pathetic." In a series of Instagram posts over the weekend that were later deleted, Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes said the students were "exploiting" the deaths. Hughes wrote: "As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action." The band escaped a 2015 attack in a theater that left 89 dead. A message seeking comment from the band's agent was not returned.

A Section on 03/28/2018