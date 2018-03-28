Off the Wire

SWIMMING

Ledecky turning professional

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky announced Tuesday on Twitter that she is giving up her final two years of eligibility at Stanford. She'll keep training at the West Coast school while working toward her degree. Ledecky, 21, helped Stanford win two women's national championships, the first back-to-back titles since winning five consecutive from 1992-96. Ledecky wrote on Twitter that she's excited to turn professional. The decision to turn pro allows Ledecky to cash in on sponsorship and endorsement deals ahead of next year's world championships in South Korea and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Ledecky was among the biggest stars at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning four golds and a relay silver.

BASKETBALL

Mack headed to Louisville

According to multiple reports, Louisville has hired Xavier's Chris Mack as its new men's basketball coach, hoping he can guide the program back to national contention after a turbulent season in which the Cardinals missed the NCAA Tournament. Mack led the Musketeers to a 29-6 record and the school's first-ever No. 1 tournament seeding this season but was upset in the second round by Florida State. He was 215-97 in 9 seasons at his alma mater with 8 NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to last year's Elite Eight. Mack, 48, said in a tweet Tuesday that "this situation offered a new and unique challenge that I could not turn down." He did not mention Louisville. Louisville's Athletic Association has called a meeting today about a personnel matter but did not specify whether it was about coaching vacancy. The Cleveland native takes over for David Padgett, who went 22-14 last season as Louisville's interim coach after the school fired Rick Pitino in the wake of a federal corruption investigation of college basketball.

Florida's Hudson declares

Florida guard Jalen Hudson, the team's leading scorer this season, has declared for the NBA Draft. Hudson made the announcement on his Instagram page Tuesday, saying he won't hire an agent at this time. Not doing so leaves open the possibility that Hudson could return for his senior year. The 6-foot-6 Hudson averaged 15.5 points in his first season with the Gators. He transferred to Florida in 2016 after playing two years at Virginia Tech, where he averaged 7.7 points in 67 games. Hudson has played in 101 games between the two schools, scoring 1,043 points and shooting 37 percent from three-point range. He sat out the 2016-17 season under NCAA transfer rules. If Hudson does turn pro, it would be a big loss for Coach Mike White. The Gators already will be without senior guards Chris Chiozza and Egor Koulechov next season. Hudson, Koulechov and Chiozza were the team's top three scorers in 2017-18. Koulechov also led the team in rebounding, and Chiozza was tops in the SEC with 208 assists. Florida also will lose senior John Egbunu, who announced Tuesday that he will not seek a medical exemption after missing the entire season following knee surgery.

FOOTBALL

Seahawks release Boykin

The Seattle Seahawks released quarterback Trevone Boykin on Tuesday shortly after his girlfriend alleged in a television interview that he physically assaulted her in Texas. The practice squad player was released from the team after WFAA-TV in Dallas posted an interview with Boykin's girlfriend. She alleges he broke her jaw during an altercation last week in Mansfield, southwest of Dallas. Boykin's agent, Drew Pittman, told the station the allegations are false. Mansfield police told WFAA that Boykin is under investigation. Boykin, 24, has spent his NFL career with Seattle. He was arrested in Dallas last year when a vehicle he was in hit seven people on a sidewalk. He was later charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana. Boykin also was arrested for assaulting a police officer and public intoxication shortly before the Alamo Bowl during his senior season at TCU.

TENNIS

Isner upsets second seed

American John Isner upset second-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia 7-6 (0), 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the Miami Open quarterfinals. The 14th-seeded Isner, who reached the Miami Open semifinals in 2015, never faced a break point in the match. He made an impressive 73 percent of his first serves to take down Cilic. The departure of Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion and Australian Open finalist in January, leaves fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany as the highest seed remaining in the draw. Top-seeded Roger Federer lost his opening match at the tournament, and third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria lost in the third round. Fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro moved onto the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-2 win over 22nd-seeded Filip Krajinovic of Serbia. Del Potro will play 20th-seeded Milos Raonic for a semifinal berth. Isner will play 19th-seeded Hyeon Chung of Korea in the quarterfinals. Chung defeated Joao Sousa of Portugal, 6-4, 6-3.

Nadal set for return

Rafael Nadal is set to make his return from injury after being included on Spain's team for the Davis Cup quarterfinals against Germany next month. Nadal hasn't played since January, when a muscle injury in his left leg forced him to retire in the Australian Open quarterfinals. Spain captain Sergi Bruguera named Nadal to a team that will also include David Ferrer, Pablo Carreno, Roberto Bautista and Feliciano Lopez. Nadal hasn't played in the Davis Cup since September 2016.

FOOTBALL

NFL owners approve simplified catch language

ORLANDO, Fla. — Maybe it’s too late for Jesse James and the Pittsburgh Steelers or Zach Miller and the Chicago Bears.

No matter, the NFL has a simplified catch rule designed to eliminate confusion — and, the league hopes, controversy — about receptions.

Team owners unanimously approved the new language Tuesday, with basically three elements defining a catch:

Having control of the ball;

Getting two feet down or another body part;

Making a football move, such as taking a third step or extending the ball.

“We wanted to simplify and provide clarity,” Pittsburgh Coach and longtime competition committee member Mike Tomlin said. “It was time to do so after we got caught up in language that didn’t do that. The language was obscure and confusing.”

The committee cited overturned receptions by tight ends James and Miller last season among the dozens of plays they reviewed “dozens of times,” according to committee chairman Rick McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons.

The James call was particularly impactful because the Steelers wound up losing to New England in a December game that determined home-field advantage for the playoffs. The Patriots got it and wound up in the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh lost its first postseason game to Jacksonville.

“I think the third step recommendation was excellent,” Packers Coach Mike McCarthy said. “It cleans up a majority of the [catches] that were in question. The old rule was so technical. We’re better off today than in the past.”

Late Tuesday, the owners rewrote the rule on using the crown of the helmet, making it a 15-yard penalty to initiate any hit with it.

Also approved was making permanent spotting the ball at the 25-yard line after a touchback on a kickoff; allowing players on injured reserve to be traded; and authorizing a designated member of the officiating department to instruct on-field game officials to eject a player for a flagrant non-football act when a foul for that act is called on the field.

