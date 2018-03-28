Old beer is 'recycled' for tasty brownies

Stouts sit at the top of my preferred beers list. But I must admit as the weather warms, I find myself reaching for lighter brews such as hefeweizens and fruit-infused ales.

Which means part of my spring cleaning routine involves sorting through and culling the beers in my beverage fridge.

Because beer, as with wine, does not age well. There are exceptions, of course, but in general most beer will lose its ideal flavor within a few months of bottling (or canning as is more likely the case these days).

How do you know if your beer is old? Check the date on the label. Most breweries include a "born on" or "best by" date on the label. Anything that hasn't reached its best-by date is fine. And any beer that's within six months of its "born on" date -- assuming it hasn't been exposed to sunlight or too many temperature fluctuations -- should be fine.

If there's no date, just drink it. It won't hurt you. But you'll know with the first sip if it's gone funky.

Dark beers and high-alcohol beers tend to stay fresh longer. Canned beer keeps longer than bottled beer. Cold slows the process, so keep beer chilled at all times. If you've got canned beer of questionable age that has been refrigerated at a constant temperature it'll probably be just fine for a little while longer.

Or you could whip up a batch of these beer brownies and satisfy a sweet tooth while you're at it.

Coffee Stout Brownies

1 cup coffee stout (I used Wiseacre Brewing Gotta Get Up to Get Down)

14 tablespoons butter, divided use

1/2 cup PLUS 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup PLUS 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch sea salt (two if using unsalted butter)

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup confectioners' sugar

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper.

In a small saucepan, bring the beer to a boil. Boil until beer is reduced to 1/3 cup, about 20 minutes.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine 8 tablespoons of the butter, all of the cocoa and sugar. Microwave on 100 percent power for 30 seconds. Stir. Repeat. Heating and stirring until butter is melted and mixture is smooth. Let cool for 1 minute.

After the mixture has cooled for 1 minute, whisk in 4 tablespoons of the reduced beer, the egg, vanilla and salt. Stir in the flour, mixing just until no white streaks remain.

Transfer batter to the prepared pan. Bake 25 to 35 minutes or until just set in the center. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Use overhanging paper to lift brownies from pan to a cutting board.

For the frosting: In a medium bowl, using an electric mixer beat the remaining 6 tablespoons of butter and the confectioners' sugar until smooth. Add the remaining tablespoon or so of reduced beer and continue beating until smooth and fluffy.

Frost cooled brownies and cut into squares.

Recipe adapted from Sweet and Simple: Dessert for Two by Christina Lane

