22-year-old Arkansas man fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street

At least three people were killed in vehicle accidents on Monday and Tuesday, authorities said.

A 22-year-old Fort Smith man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a street early Tuesday, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

About 12:50 a.m., Fort Smith police were called to the 3400 block of Midland Avenue, where Pathro Black II had been walking and was struck by a northbound vehicle, a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department said.

The state police report said a 2010 Nissan Sentra hit Black as he attempted to cross the street but not at a crosswalk.

The driver, identified by the police as Michael Mena, stopped immediately and called 911, according to the Fort Smith release.

The Police Department said Black died at a hospital, but the state police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The reason for the discrepancy was unclear Tuesday evening.

Fort Smith police determined Mena was not impaired in any way and released him, according to the department.

Once completed, the investigation of the crash will be turned over to the Sebastian County prosecuting attorney's office to determine if any charges will be filed.

The weather was cloudy and roads were wet at the time of the crash, the state police reported.

On Monday, a 74-year-old woman died when she drove her all-terrain vehicle into oncoming traffic on a state highway during heavy fog, the state police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Arkansas 16 in Deer in Newton County, according to a preliminary report.

Eunice Carney of Deer was traveling west on the highway on a Honda Foreman and attempted to make a left turn onto a county road, police said. As the Honda crossed into oncoming traffic to make the turn, its passenger side was struck by a Chevrolet, the report said.

Carney suffered fatal injuries as a result. No one else was reported hurt.

Later Monday, a 53-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Van Buren County, state police said.

The wreck happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. 65 in Bee Branch, according to a preliminary report.

A southbound Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and struck a northbound Chevrolet Impala before the pickup then hit a dump truck, the state police said.

The Chevrolet's driver, 53-year-old Jesse Taylor Jr. of Kinston, N.C., suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:20 p.m.

The pickup's driver, Steven Horton, 47, of Marshall, also was hurt, according to authorities. The report did not list the extent of his injuries.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, police said.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 03/28/2018