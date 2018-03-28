Home / Latest News /
President Bill Clinton, author James Patterson to promote co-authored novel in Little Rock
This article was published today at 1:54 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
President Bill Clinton and bestselling author James Patterson are set to host a lecture in Little Rock this summer to promote their coming novel.
The co-authors will speak June 9 on The President Is Missing as part of the Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture series at the Statehouse Convention Center, according to a news release from the Clinton School of Public Service.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. that day, and the program is set to begin at 6 p.m.
The President Is Missing is described as a “powerful, one-of-a-kind thriller filled with details only a president out know, and the kind of suspense only James Patterson can deliver.”
The novel will be available for preorder April 6 from Wordsworth Books. It will be released in June.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: President Bill Clinton, author James Patterson to promote co-authored novel in Little Rock
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
eurekabae says... March 28, 2018 at 3:17 p.m.
..'Only a President ought to know.......'
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.