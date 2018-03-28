President Bill Clinton, author James Patterson to promote co-authored novel in Little Rock

President Bill Clinton and bestselling author James Patterson are set to host a lecture in Little Rock this summer to promote their coming novel.

The co-authors will speak June 9 on The President Is Missing as part of the Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture series at the Statehouse Convention Center, according to a news release from the Clinton School of Public Service.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. that day, and the program is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The President Is Missing is described as a “powerful, one-of-a-kind thriller filled with details only a president out know, and the kind of suspense only James Patterson can deliver.”

The novel will be available for preorder April 6 from Wordsworth Books. It will be released in June.