Reading Nook

You could say that Matt Jennings has been following the chef's playbook. He has four nominations for James Beard's Regional Best Chef award (Northeast, for his former Providence, R.I., restaurant Farmstead and his Boston restaurant Townsman), four wins at the pig festival Cochon 555 and a pretty great Instagram feed. And last year, he wrote -- with co-author Jessica Battilana -- his first cookbook, Homegrown: Cooking From My New England Roots (Artisan, $35), a beautifully articulated paean to, you guessed it, his New England heritage. Map of the coastline? Check. Pictures of the tattooed chef and his kids? Check. Testimonial to the local flavors of his home surf and turf? Check. Mom's clam chowder recipe? Double check.

Either because or in spite of all that, Homegrown is a decidedly enjoyable cookbook. The 100-plus recipes include the traditional (that clam chowder recipe, lobster rolls, brown bread) and the unexpected (maple Peking duck, kimchi salad, lamb meatballs with yogurt sauce), as well as some added bonuses (a list of New England's best clam shacks, a tutorial on beef tartare) that add depth and character. Nicely photographed by Huge Galdones, the recipes are straightforward, easy to follow -- and they work. What else do you want, right? Well, there's also the occasional step-by-step, which is a nice thing when you're instructed to assemble, say, a seafood tourtiere. And there are homey illustrations and quotations (Henry David Thoreau, Wendell Berry). More checks.

It's nostalgic but also forward-looking as it mixes regional staples with more progressive cooking. And it's this blend of local and eclectic that sets the cookbook apart, making it a welcome addition to a cook's library. As Jennings writes in his introduction, "So when I say that I cook New England food, this is what I mean: a cuisine rooted in early American history, altered by immigrants from all corners of the globe, and further informed by my own travels around the world." Which is to say, a cuisine that is simultaneously personal, historical and deeply inclusive.

